Out of the past: Oct. 21

1993

A ground-breaking ceremony yesterday at 701 Good Hope St. marked the start of construction of the $1 million Salvation Army headquarters; the new, 17,200-square-foot building has been on Capt. Elmer Trapp's "wish list" for several years.

Traffic congestion is the price of progress as work starts on the next segment of the Cape LaCroix Creek-Walker Branch flood-control project in Cape Girardeau; section of Kingshighway and streets that connect to the northbound lane of the street will be closed as part of the flood-control work.

1968

Vernon H. Landgraf challenges his Democratic opponent for Congress, Bill D. Burlison, to an immediate debate; the Republican candidate says he wonders why his opponent "wants to wait until the last week of the election to debate the issues with me."

Acting on a recommendation from the airport board, the Cape Girardeau City Council accepts the figure of the second-low bidder on the heating and air conditioning work at the proposed municipal airport terminal building project; the board had recommended that bid because a sheet metal workers union threatened to picket the job if the contract went to a non-union firm.