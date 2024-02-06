Out of the past: Oct. 20

1998

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night entered into a cooperative agreement with Southeast Missouri State University on management of a River Campus; the council unanimously approved the agreement, which spells out how the two would jointly finance and share control over the proposed improvements to the old St. Vincent's College property; the university Board of Regents approved the agreement Oct. 14.

The Cape Girardeau Board of Education has suspended action by an ad hoc committee while it reconsiders a policy regarding the naming of new buildings; an 11-member committee was seated earlier this month and charged with submitting three unranked recommendations to the school board for the naming of the district's newest elementary school under construction near the intersection of Sprigg and Bertling streets; but board members decided during a meeting Monday to suspend action of the committee until after a policy committee can present a new draft of the current board policy; that policy includes a restriction against naming any facility for a living person.

1973

Capt. Glenn W. Volkerding, 55, of Cape Girardeau, a 21-year veteran of the city police department, died suddenly yesterday while on vacation in Rison, Arkansas; Volkerding joined the force Aug. 23, 1952; he is survived by his wife, the former Lottie Bates; four sons, two of whom are also members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a daughter, his mother, two brothers, a sister and two grandchildren.

Evidence of a nation divided -- at least on when to celebrate its holidays -- can be seen in Cape Girardeau on Monday; all federal offices and some businesses will be closed in observance of Veterans Day, the fourth Monday in October; however, city, county and state offices, banks and other financial institutions will wait until Monday, Nov. 12, to close for the Veterans Day observance.