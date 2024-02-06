Out of the past: Oct. 20

1997

Dr. C. John Ritter is back in Cape Girardeau after spending three months in the African nation of Mozambique as a Methodist volunteer-in-mission at a rural hospital; the country, considered the poorest in the world, is recovering from a 17-year civil war that left most of its infrastructure and its society in shambles.

Eighty-year-old jazz performer Rufus Thomas headlined the first ever City of Roses Music Festival, held over the weekend in downtown Cape Girardeau; the three-day event was sponsored by the City of Roses Music Heritage Association.

1972

Interruptible natural gas customers of the Missouri Utilities Co. have been notified that a sharp curtailment in the company's allotment of gas will bring interruption of their service at a much higher temperature this winter; at the outset it will be necessary for interruptible customers to go off gas use at 22 to 23 degrees; further, the letter to customers said, another curtailment is probable in January which would require interruption at 24 to 25 degrees.

The attitude toward ROTC on college and university campuses is changed with a marked decline in the harassment from students and faculty members experienced three years ago, says Brig. Gen. Benjamin B. Cassiday Jr., commandant of the Air Force ROTC program; Cassiday's first visit to the Southeast Missouri State University campus to meet university administrators and review the new detachment here is also his last, as he is retiring from the Air Force next month.