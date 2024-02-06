Out of the past: Oct. 20

Dr. C. John Ritter is back in Cape Girardeau after spending three months in the African nation of Mozambique as a Methodist volunteer-in-mission at a rural hospital; the country, considered the poorest in the world, is recovering from a 17-year civil war that left most of its infrastructure and its society in shambles.
Eighty-year-old jazz performer Rufus Thomas headlined the first ever City of Roses Music Festival, held over the weekend in downtown Cape Girardeau; the three-day event was sponsored by the City of Roses Music Heritage Association.
Interruptible natural gas customers of the Missouri Utilities Co. have been notified that a sharp curtailment in the company's allotment of gas will bring interruption of their service at a much higher temperature this winter; at the outset it will be necessary for interruptible customers to go off gas use at 22 to 23 degrees; further, the letter to customers said, another curtailment is probable in January which would require interruption at 24 to 25 degrees.
The attitude toward ROTC on college and university campuses is changed with a marked decline in the harassment from students and faculty members experienced three years ago, says Brig. Gen. Benjamin B. Cassiday Jr., commandant of the Air Force ROTC program; Cassiday's first visit to the Southeast Missouri State University campus to meet university administrators and review the new detachment here is also his last, as he is retiring from the Air Force next month.
A new form of Sunday afternoon entertainment -- what with baseball over, the fishing no good and hunting hardly started -- is the shotgun shooting match; there were 10 of them in the immediate Cape Girardeau area yesterday, and likely all were well patronized; at stake in the matches are hind quarters and front quarters of beef for the top winners, and the hide, head, heart, liver, kidneys and other secondary pieces for those who are edged out; where pork is the prize, hams, bacon, ribs and similar cuts are distributed to the winners.
After doing most of the peeling of 10 bushels of apples the day before, women of the Lutheran Women's Missionary League of Trinity Lutheran Church cooked 160 quarts of apple butter Thursday; a similar job is awaiting the women on Wednesday, when they will process some 160 quarts more of apple butter in back of Trinity Hall; the finished product will be sold.
H.H. Piatt announces he is entering the retail coal business in Cape Girardeau and will be open at the corner of William and Fountain streets next week; he is constructing an office building and establishing yards at that location.
Myrtle Deimund resigns her position with the Cape Milling Manufacturing Co. and will be a stenographer for her father, P.H. Deimund, who owns the Cape Sand Co.; Isa Wheatlie of Bernie, Missouri, has arrived to fill the vacancy at the milling company.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.