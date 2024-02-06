Out of the past: Oct. 20

1996

About 1,000 dancers promenade across the Show Me Center floor this weekend during the 37th annual Missouri Federation of Square and Round Dancers state convention; dancers from Missouri and several other states are participating.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The human bones pulled from an abandoned granite quarry in Iron County appear to be those of a Southeast Missouri man who disappeared three years ago; Roger Miller, 69, hasn't been seen since he vanished in October 1993 from his house in southern Bollinger County; the bones were found in a green plastic bag in July during a search of the quarry; pieces of a similar green plastic were found at the Miller ranch.

1971

Widespread controversy over major policy changes of Osco Drug Co. in the sale and pricing of prescription drugs reaches Cape Girardeau; as the giant chain's local outlet posts prescription drug names and prices for customer information, independent pharmacists here ask whether the action is ethical and indicate they may contest it.

JEFFERSON CITY -- Southeast Missouri cities were well represented in the awards presented here last night at the annual Missouri Community Betterment Conference, with honors capped off by Jackson receiving its fifth and final start in the Community Betterment program; in the competition for larger cities, Cape Girardeau placed fourth for its achievement projects, the first Community Betterment Award to be won by Cape Girardeau.