Out of the past: Oct. 20

About 1,000 dancers promenade across the Show Me Center floor this weekend during the 37th annual Missouri Federation of Square and Round Dancers state convention; dancers from Missouri and several other states are participating.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The human bones pulled from an abandoned granite quarry in Iron County appear to be those of a Southeast Missouri man who disappeared three years ago; Roger Miller, 69, hasn't been seen since he vanished in October 1993 from his house in southern Bollinger County; the bones were found in a green plastic bag in July during a search of the quarry; pieces of a similar green plastic were found at the Miller ranch.
Widespread controversy over major policy changes of Osco Drug Co. in the sale and pricing of prescription drugs reaches Cape Girardeau; as the giant chain's local outlet posts prescription drug names and prices for customer information, independent pharmacists here ask whether the action is ethical and indicate they may contest it.
JEFFERSON CITY -- Southeast Missouri cities were well represented in the awards presented here last night at the annual Missouri Community Betterment Conference, with honors capped off by Jackson receiving its fifth and final start in the Community Betterment program; in the competition for larger cities, Cape Girardeau placed fourth for its achievement projects, the first Community Betterment Award to be won by Cape Girardeau.
Three new Methodist pastors assume their new duties in Cape Girardeau; the Rev. P.A. Kasey takes over the pastorate at Grace Methodist Church, the Rev. J.A. Morgan at Maple Avenue and the Rev. M.A. Garrison begins his work at Third Street; the Rev. John L. Taylor begins another year at Centenary, and the Rev. Robert C. Holliday starts another as superintendent of the Cape Girardeau district.
The Church of the Nazarene's tabernacle constructed during the summer is being closed in and will be converted into a fall and winter months activity hall; a furnace is being installed, and work will be completed in about 10 days.
Cape Girardeau is well prepared for the railroad strike threatened for Oct. 30; sources say the city could "get by" comfortably for over 30 days; the food supply, including sugar, beans, flour, potatoes, canned goods, coffee and rice, will last for 30 days at least, wholesalers say; the coal supply for residences and business houses is good.
Cape Girardeau struggles without 44 of its citizens, all Rotarians; they are in Cairo, Illinois, spending the day as guests of the Rotary Club there, at an inter-city meet; the meeting is expected to draw 200 Rotarians from cities in Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Tennessee.
-- Sharon K. Sanders