Out of the past: Oct. 20

1995

Some things may get better with age, but not school buildings; replacing Cape Girardeau's aging elementary schools and constructing new buildings were top priorities at a Vision Planning meeting last night; about 30 people attended the meeting at the Junior High School; it was the sixth community meeting conducted by the Vision Planning Committee.

During his month in the Caribbean, Dr. C. John Ritter will enjoy the white sandy beaches and turquoise blue waters, but the trip won't exactly be a vacation; Ritter, a Cape Girardeau physician, and his wife, Marcia, a nurse, will spend most of November at a clinic providing medical care to residents of Barbuda, a tiny island nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea; the island was battered by Hurricane Luis, and residents are still rebuilding; the Ritters are volunteers with the Doctors to the World program.

1970

If political oratory alone can win elections, the Democrats of Alexander County, Illinois, are a shoo-in in the Nov. 3 elections; joined by a number of party faithful from Cape Girardeau and Scott counties in Missouri, they whooped it up last night in a rousing rally at the Purple Crackle Club in East Cape Girardeau; presiding at the event was Rep. Clyde Choate of Anna, majority whip of the Illinois House.

Missouri State Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff of St. Marys tells The Southeast Missourian newspaper that, after reviewing an audit of Chester, Illinois, toll bridge financial records, he is going to call upon the City of Chester to free the bridge on Jan. 1, 1971.