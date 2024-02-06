Out of the past: Oct. 20

1994

Southeast Hospital wants to replace its oldest cardiac catherization lab, filing a letter of intent with the staff of the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee; the state board last month cleared the way for Saint Francis Medical Center to add a second cardiac catherization lab, despite opposition from the Southeast Missouri Business Group on Health and the committee's own staff.

Southeast Missouri State University will turn many of its sidewalks into "lighted corridors" to include emergency telephones to improve campus safety; most of the trench work already has been done by university crews, and it is hoped the new light poles, fixtures and telephones will be installed next month.

1969

Harry H. Bock of New Madrid, Missouri, attorney for the Little River Drainage District, asks the Mississippi River Commission for renovation and graveling of several levees and additional ditching and construction of outlets to prevent flooding in the lower section of the district; the commission holds a hearing in Cape Girardeau aboard the motor vessel Mississippi, as it makes its annual "low-water" inspection on the lower Mississippi River.

Kenneth L. Steinhoff, former photographer for The Missourian, is announced as the top award winner for feature picture in newspapers with less than 50,000 circulation at the annual meeting of the Inland Daily Press Association in Chicago; Steinhoff is a photographer for the Athens, Ohio, Messenger while attending the University of Ohio.