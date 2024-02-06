Out of the past: Oct. 20

Southeast Hospital wants to replace its oldest cardiac catherization lab, filing a letter of intent with the staff of the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee; the state board last month cleared the way for Saint Francis Medical Center to add a second cardiac catherization lab, despite opposition from the Southeast Missouri Business Group on Health and the committee's own staff.
Southeast Missouri State University will turn many of its sidewalks into "lighted corridors" to include emergency telephones to improve campus safety; most of the trench work already has been done by university crews, and it is hoped the new light poles, fixtures and telephones will be installed next month.
Harry H. Bock of New Madrid, Missouri, attorney for the Little River Drainage District, asks the Mississippi River Commission for renovation and graveling of several levees and additional ditching and construction of outlets to prevent flooding in the lower section of the district; the commission holds a hearing in Cape Girardeau aboard the motor vessel Mississippi, as it makes its annual "low-water" inspection on the lower Mississippi River.
Kenneth L. Steinhoff, former photographer for The Missourian, is announced as the top award winner for feature picture in newspapers with less than 50,000 circulation at the annual meeting of the Inland Daily Press Association in Chicago; Steinhoff is a photographer for the Athens, Ohio, Messenger while attending the University of Ohio.
The Reconstruction Finance Corporation in Washington, D.C., has announced Harris Field, currently held by a government subsidiary, the Defense Plant Corporation, will be sold as soon as it is declared a surplus, reviving interest here in the future of the former Army Air Forces flying training center as a community airport.
Mrs. Louis Hoffman of Cape Girardeau was notified late Thursday by the Navy Department that her brother, Corp. Louis Schaefer, who was serving in the Marine Corps, had died in a hospital in the Pacific theater of the war as a result of wounds sustained in action; the date of his death was given as Oct. 5.
Eddie Schindler, Main Street tonsorial artist, is now the sole owner of the Commercial Barber Shop, having purchased the interest of J.F. Taylor, who bought out Henry Sanders' interest several weeks ago; Taylor will remain at the shop, operating the last chair.
O.W. Herrod, Oscar Crites and Robert Kiehne drive to Gordonville in the evening to attend a shooting match at the farm of Leo Lorberg, but the farmers down there take no pity on the city men, and they return to Cape Girardeau empty-handed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.