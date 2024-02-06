Out of the past: Oct. 20

1993

Trail of Tears State Park officials say it probably will be next year before the park's flood-damaged electric campsite and day-use picnic area along the Mississippi River can be repaired and reopened; the area was extensively damaged by this year's prolonged flood.

Decked out in the red, white and blue of the American and Missouri flags, Cape Girardeau's historic Oliver-Leming house serves as a fitting backdrop for the celebration of Missouri Flag Day; it was in this stately, white-columned home that Marie Elizabeth Watkins Oliver, wife of state senator R.B. Oliver, designed and created the Missouri flag in 1908.

1968

The 75th anniversary of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson is observed in morning services, when the guest speaker is the Rev. Roland Scholdt, book editor of Concordia Publishing House in St. Louis; in addition, there is an exhibit of old articles from earlier days displayed in the church basement.

Ground is broken during a morning ceremony for the new parsonage of Eisleben Lutheran Church at Illmo; members of the congregation form the outline of the building and dig a small portion of earth; in this way all of the members actively participate in the ceremony; they get to keep their small, gold shovels as mementos of the service.