Out of the past: Oct. 20

Trail of Tears State Park officials say it probably will be next year before the park's flood-damaged electric campsite and day-use picnic area along the Mississippi River can be repaired and reopened; the area was extensively damaged by this year's prolonged flood.
Decked out in the red, white and blue of the American and Missouri flags, Cape Girardeau's historic Oliver-Leming house serves as a fitting backdrop for the celebration of Missouri Flag Day; it was in this stately, white-columned home that Marie Elizabeth Watkins Oliver, wife of state senator R.B. Oliver, designed and created the Missouri flag in 1908.
The 75th anniversary of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson is observed in morning services, when the guest speaker is the Rev. Roland Scholdt, book editor of Concordia Publishing House in St. Louis; in addition, there is an exhibit of old articles from earlier days displayed in the church basement.
Ground is broken during a morning ceremony for the new parsonage of Eisleben Lutheran Church at Illmo; members of the congregation form the outline of the building and dig a small portion of earth; in this way all of the members actively participate in the ceremony; they get to keep their small, gold shovels as mementos of the service.
WASHINGTON -- Frank C. Walker, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has announced the appointment of Robert M. Moore of Cape Girardeau as assistant to the chairman; Moore has been with the Department of Agriculture since June 1933, coming here with the late Julien N. Friant at that time.
A two-story business building at 510 Broadway has been sold by J. Roy Shuck to Ross Young; the first floor is occupied by the Parisian Dry Cleaning Co. and Brentlinger Service, which are to remain there; the second floor of the building is given over to apartments.
Fred B. "Puffy" Martin, one-time favorite among Normal School students, has been severely wounded in France, according to a telegram from the War Department to Mrs. Claude A. Easton, who also received word that her sister, Charlotte Martin, is dangerously ill with influenza in Washington, D.C.
Mrs. Charles Behrens returns to Cape Girardeau from Osceola, Arkansas, where she was called last week by the illness of her son, Albert, who suffered from Spanish influenza; when she left there, he was getting along nicely and was out of all danger.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
