Out of the past: Oct. 20

1992

There will be Christmas decorations this year in the Jackson business district and along East Jackson Boulevard; that was assured yesterday, when the Jackson Board of Aldermen voted 8-0 to donate $10,000 to a community-wide fund drive to purchase new Christmas decorations.

Students at St. Mary Cathedral School welcome Yoko Fujita to the country with traditionally American gifts; the 26-year-old Fujita has come to Cape Girardeau through the International Intern Program to teach the students about Japanese culture; in return, she's discovering America for herself.

1967

A Cape Girardeau city councilman proposes an outside study of police department practices here in view of recent problems with the news media; two other councilmen -- Charles A. Hood and J. Ronald Fischer -- and city manager Paul F. Frederick say they will go along with A. Robert Pierce Jr. in bringing in a police department consultant firm to observe police methods and suggest better ones.

Allen Robinson, executive vice president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, has received the designation of certified chamber executive; this is the highest honor bestowed upon those engaged in the chamber profession.