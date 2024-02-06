Out of the past: Oct. 2

1998

The SEMO District Fair has established a new fund-raising foundation and accepted its first contribution: $10,000 from NationsBank; the foundation is collecting money to build permanent structures and make improvements to the fair.

Former Southeast Missourian reporter Cecelia "Skeets" Sonderman, 79, of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Saint Francis Medical Center; the daughter of Fred J. and Clara Beaudean Meinz, Sonderman married John G. Sonderman on Sept. 2, 1950, and he survives; she was a reporter with the Missourian 27 years and was then administrative assistant to the Cape Girardeau city manager from 1975 to 1982; she served two years on the City Council.

1973

WYATT, Mo. -- Workers under the supervision of a Tri-State Motor Transit Co. safety man are expected to complete the unloading this afternoon of 38,000 pounds of dynamite from a tractor-trailer truck that overturned last night four miles west of the Mississippi River bridge at Cairo, Illinois; a spokesman for the company says the unloading operation isn't all that dangerous, as the truck contained no blasting caps; workers are being careful to avoid sparks as they unload the explosives.

There is a sufficient number of signatures on petitions calling for a special election on the county public health unit, and the earliest the proposal can be put to a vote is Nov. 13; the proposal calls for a special tax of 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation.