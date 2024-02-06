Out of the past: Oct. 2

1997

MORLEY, Mo. -- Half the residences in Scott County are either without addresses or were incorrectly addressed by the company that is mapping the county for the Enhanced 911 system, says Joe Burton, Scott County E911 supervisor; Burton says he is having to revisit more than 1,500 residences in the county that have incomplete information on their address cards, and fill in the blanks; another 360 suburban residences were incorrectly addressed.

Biokyowa Inc., observing its 15th anniversary in Cape Girardeau, has given $25,000 to the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School to help equip the new school with special-training facilities.

1972

Cape Girardeau County apparently didn't need poll books for the primary election and wouldn't have needed to order them for the general election, County Clerk Rusby C. Crites tells the County Court in the morning; Crites received notice this morning of a new election law, signed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes May 2, that poll books are no longer necessary in counties that have voter registration.

A. Robert Pierce Jr. begins full time his new duties as Cape Girardeau city attorney; he fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Howard C. Wright Jr., Cape Girardeau's first full-time attorney, who is now city attorney at Springfield, Missouri; Pierce is a former city councilman and was state representative for the 156th District, before withdrawing as a candidate for reelection to that seat.