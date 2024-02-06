Out of the past: Oct. 2

MORLEY, Mo. -- Half the residences in Scott County are either without addresses or were incorrectly addressed by the company that is mapping the county for the Enhanced 911 system, says Joe Burton, Scott County E911 supervisor; Burton says he is having to revisit more than 1,500 residences in the county that have incomplete information on their address cards, and fill in the blanks; another 360 suburban residences were incorrectly addressed.
Biokyowa Inc., observing its 15th anniversary in Cape Girardeau, has given $25,000 to the Cape Girardeau Vocational-Technical School to help equip the new school with special-training facilities.
Cape Girardeau County apparently didn't need poll books for the primary election and wouldn't have needed to order them for the general election, County Clerk Rusby C. Crites tells the County Court in the morning; Crites received notice this morning of a new election law, signed by Gov. Warren E. Hearnes May 2, that poll books are no longer necessary in counties that have voter registration.
A. Robert Pierce Jr. begins full time his new duties as Cape Girardeau city attorney; he fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Howard C. Wright Jr., Cape Girardeau's first full-time attorney, who is now city attorney at Springfield, Missouri; Pierce is a former city councilman and was state representative for the 156th District, before withdrawing as a candidate for reelection to that seat.
Eighteen years, three months after being shot and wounded while making an arrest in his official capacity as a police officer, Robert Wilson is a patient at Saint Francis Hospital, his right jaw painfully swollen, awaiting an operation which will remove pellets lodged there by the shotgun blast at the time; Wilson, then city health officer, answered a call about prowlers on Mill Street with another officer; walking toward a couple, the suspect fired a single-barreled shotgun at close range; the shots struck Wilson in the face and arms, and he also lost several fingers on one hand.
CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Because Missouri law fails to specifically prohibit transportation of liquor untaxed by this state across Missouri, Mississippi County magistrate Tom B. Russell has ordered three men, arrested Sept. 25 east of Charleston with two trucks of whiskey valued at $24,000, freed; the 500 cases of whiskey, stored temporarily in Cape Girardeau, were released.
Lt. Col. Kenrick Burrough of Cape Girardeau has succeeded Major C.L Malone of Sikeston, Missouri, as commander of the Third Battalion of the 140th Infantry on guard duty at Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Malone has been transferred to command the Second Battalion of the 140th at Franklin, Missouri; so many of the local battalion's men have been granted leave to return to school that their force has been reduced to 60 men.
Cape Girardeau loses three of its pastors by action of the St. Louis conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church Sunday night in the closing session at Flat River; the Rev. S.M. Robinson, presiding elder of the Charleston, Missouri, district, will become pastor of Wagoner Place Church in St. Louis; the Rev. E.H. Orear, Centenary pastor, has been transferred to the pastorate of Grand Avenue Church in St. Louis, and the Rev. F.M. Love, Maple Avenue, will go to the Esther Church in the Farmington, Missouri, district.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.