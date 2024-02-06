Out of the past: Oct. 2

1996

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission is going ahead with a coordinated program with New Madrid County for an Enhanced-911 System, despite Sikeston, Missouri's withdrawal from the program; Sikeston has been pushing the county to adopt a central 911 dispatch system instead of the 911 answer-and-relay system the county is proposing.

Charlton Heston doesn't part the Red Sea, but the stage presence of the actor who played Moses in "The Ten Commandments" generates thousands of dollars for Jo Ann Emerson's congressional campaign; the Oscar-winning actor makes a brief stop in Cape Girardeau to support the Independent-Republican candidate.

1971

Three members of the Central High School Stage Band and an Anna, Illinois, man were killed yesterday afternoon in a fiery collision of a truck and car near Cobden, Illinois; a fourth member of the band is in critical condition at a Cape Girardeau hospital; dead are band members Philip D. Cloud, Derek A. Proffer and Rick G. Samuel, and Byrl Boyd, the driver of the truck.

It appears Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler will be forced to appoint the long-proposed Board of Visitors to inspect detention facilities in Cape Girardeau County; a petition requesting that the judge to create the six-member board was filed yesterday in the office of Circuit Judge Leonard Sander; the petition, signed by 16 county citizens, is one of several that have been in circulation this week following Statler's statement Tuesday that he would refuse to appoint the board "unless I am forced to."