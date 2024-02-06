Out of the past: Oct. 2

BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Commission is going ahead with a coordinated program with New Madrid County for an Enhanced-911 System, despite Sikeston, Missouri's withdrawal from the program; Sikeston has been pushing the county to adopt a central 911 dispatch system instead of the 911 answer-and-relay system the county is proposing.
Charlton Heston doesn't part the Red Sea, but the stage presence of the actor who played Moses in "The Ten Commandments" generates thousands of dollars for Jo Ann Emerson's congressional campaign; the Oscar-winning actor makes a brief stop in Cape Girardeau to support the Independent-Republican candidate.
Three members of the Central High School Stage Band and an Anna, Illinois, man were killed yesterday afternoon in a fiery collision of a truck and car near Cobden, Illinois; a fourth member of the band is in critical condition at a Cape Girardeau hospital; dead are band members Philip D. Cloud, Derek A. Proffer and Rick G. Samuel, and Byrl Boyd, the driver of the truck.
It appears Circuit Judge W. Osler Statler will be forced to appoint the long-proposed Board of Visitors to inspect detention facilities in Cape Girardeau County; a petition requesting that the judge to create the six-member board was filed yesterday in the office of Circuit Judge Leonard Sander; the petition, signed by 16 county citizens, is one of several that have been in circulation this week following Statler's statement Tuesday that he would refuse to appoint the board "unless I am forced to."
The Division of Health of the State Department of Public Health and Welfare has submitted to Cape Girardeau, Jackson and the county the results of its health survey conducted in July; the voluminous report recommends creation of a health department to serve the two towns and the county; the report particularly points out the controversial milk situation, which has lower ratings in the last survey compared to those of a survey conducted in 1943.
The County Democratic Committee files in the county clerk's office the names of three party members to fill vacancies on the ticket in the November election; selected for representative was Judge I.R. Kelso; for county clerk, E. Pearl Phillips and for county assessor, Harry G. Cracraft.
The Cape Girardeau Capahas go on their second batting rampage in as many games at Fairground Park, slaughtering Virgil "Lefty" Miller's offerings and defeating Dexter, Missouri, 15-1; the locals get 18 hits in the first six inning and then quit the bombardment, figuring they had given Jean Dale enough of a lead to win his last game of the season with the Caps; Dexter can do noting with Dale's delivery, getting but three hits in the six innings he is on the mound.
"The Salvaging of Civilization," written by H.G. Wells, is discussed by the Rev. C.H. Swift at the Christian Church in the evening before a large audience.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
