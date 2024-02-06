Out of the past: Oct. 2

1995

Clean up your mess, the Cape Girardeau City Council tells developers and contractors; the council unanimously votes to require them to clean the mud and dirt off of streets and control water runoff and erosion around their construction sites; violators could be fined from $100 to $500 per day.

Cape Girardeau experienced record water usage in August; the city-owned water system pumped more than 6 million gallons of water a day, on average; there were 17 days in August that usage totaled more than 6 million gallons; there were several days that usage was in the 6.5 million-gallon range; peak usage was 6.83 million gallons.

1970

A large, four-engine cargo aircraft boarded by 50 members of the National Guard and Naval Reserve units here departs for Las Vegas at noon on a sightseeing trip; the flight originates from Rosecrans Field in St. Joseph, Missouri, and its purpose is to train a crew with the 139th Air Refueling Group in cross-country flying; the local troops will pay their own expenses upon arrival in Las Vegas; they'll return to Cape Girardeau on Sunday.

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff was hit with two blackouts Thursday, including a six-hour blackout overnight that created inconveniences for everyone but was termed near-critical at the four hospitals here; federal and city officials are investigating the blackouts; some residents wonder whether they stem from a strike by employees of the city's electrical power distribution and water systems.