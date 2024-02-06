Out of the past: Oct. 2

Clean up your mess, the Cape Girardeau City Council tells developers and contractors; the council unanimously votes to require them to clean the mud and dirt off of streets and control water runoff and erosion around their construction sites; violators could be fined from $100 to $500 per day.
Cape Girardeau experienced record water usage in August; the city-owned water system pumped more than 6 million gallons of water a day, on average; there were 17 days in August that usage totaled more than 6 million gallons; there were several days that usage was in the 6.5 million-gallon range; peak usage was 6.83 million gallons.
A large, four-engine cargo aircraft boarded by 50 members of the National Guard and Naval Reserve units here departs for Las Vegas at noon on a sightseeing trip; the flight originates from Rosecrans Field in St. Joseph, Missouri, and its purpose is to train a crew with the 139th Air Refueling Group in cross-country flying; the local troops will pay their own expenses upon arrival in Las Vegas; they'll return to Cape Girardeau on Sunday.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Poplar Bluff was hit with two blackouts Thursday, including a six-hour blackout overnight that created inconveniences for everyone but was termed near-critical at the four hospitals here; federal and city officials are investigating the blackouts; some residents wonder whether they stem from a strike by employees of the city's electrical power distribution and water systems.
City attorney R.P. Smith advises Col. L.B. Feagin, chief of the St. Louis district office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, by letter that it is the wish of the Cape Girardeau City Council that the Engineers recommend to Congress the major fill-in plan be the flood-control measure used in Reach 3, the Smelterville area; the plan provides that the area be filled in to a flood level of 43 feet on the local gauge; the area effected runs from a point south of the traffic bridge to the north bank of Cape LaCroix Creek.
Adding the equivalent of almost four rooms of children, public school attendance in Cape Girardeau at the end of the first month of classes increased 115 over last year, to 2,739.
The bodies of several local soldiers killed in the World War are among those recently disinterred from their graves in Europe for shipment back home; among those expected to arrive in Cape Girardeau over the next few days are those of Pvts. Cleveland Baker, Louis Friedhoff and Joseph F. Koch; all three died in France while with the American Expeditionary forces.
The first football game of the prep season was staged yesterday before a good-sized crowd at Fairground Park; Cape Girardeau Central High School lost to Charleston High, 20-0.
-- Sharon K. Sanders