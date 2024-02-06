Out of the past: Oct. 2

Allan Mackintosh is guest speaker at Christian Faith Fellowship, 207 Pind Wood Lane; a native of South Africa, he attended Durban Christian Bible Training College and continued his education in music through Trinity College of Music in London; he resides in Tampa, Florida, with his wife and children, and is associate pastor and minister of music at River of Life Church.
Chris Redfearn of Cape Girardeau is serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Colorado, Denver South Mission; he is the son of Michael and Karen Redfearn.
City manager Paul F. Frederick last night announced the demotion of police Capt. Shannon W. Kelley to lieutenant and criticized police chief Irvin E. Beard for his failure to act promptly in the investigation into a fight at the SEMO District Fair on Sept. 13; Frederick related his action in a prepared statement issued at the regular meeting of the City Council; the council also adopted a resolution calling on police to make records and other information available to the public and to news media.
BENTON, Mo. -- The Scott County Court has refused to approve or accept the annual report filed by Scott County Collector Aubrey Michael, whose office is being audited by the state upon the request of the court.
Albert Brandes has been appointed a Cape Girardeau fireman and starts work today; another recent addition to the department is Leo Miller, who formerly was with the fire force.
The Cape Girardeau City Council passes a resolution endorsing the Erlbacher Plan of flood relief for the river side and recommends U.S. Engineers not plan a seawall in front of the small downtown low area; the Erlbacher Plan, which doesn't bind the city to furnishing any right of way, etc., calls for the raising of downtown's ground levels by hydraulic pumping.
Mrs. Anton Kammer, Edith Kammer, Dr. R.F. Wichterich, Graham Dempsey and Bob Kammer go to Sikeston to attend the Southeast Missouri District Fair; the exposition is going full blast, filling the town with strangers; the crowds at the fairgrounds are counted by the thousands.
Mary Baggott and Ella Rodney, who have been spending the last month at Corpus Christi, Texas, visiting Baggott's cousin, returned home Tuesday; Baggott has resumed her duties at the business college.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
