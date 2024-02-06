Out of the past: Oct. 2

1993

ORAN, Mo. -- Glenn Anthony Eftink was ordained a Catholic priest last night in his home parish of Guardian Angel Church at Oran; the service was conducted by Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Eftink is the son of Alma Eftink and the late Lawrence H. Eftink.

John Mehner got an early start on his first day of a new job yesterday; Mehner assumed the position of president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, and his first duty was to attend the chamber's First Friday Coffee; Mehner replaces Robert Hendrix, who retired after 21 years as chamber president.

1968

An application for a new type of restaurant and dinner club here aboard a riverboat anchored on the Mississippi River is expected to be received by the Cape Girardeau City Council tonight; the application will ask permission for the Minnesota Riverboat Co. of St. Louis to dock the vessel Minnesota at the city wharf on the river between Broadway and Themis Street.

Nearly 300 interested voters gathered at Capaha Park Band Shell last night to hear and question eight candidates for major district legislative offices; the event appeared at times headed for an all-out shouting match between Republican and Democratic nominees for U.S. congressman, Vernon Landgraf and Bill D. Burlison.