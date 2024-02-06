Out of the past: Oct. 2

ORAN, Mo. -- Glenn Anthony Eftink was ordained a Catholic priest last night in his home parish of Guardian Angel Church at Oran; the service was conducted by Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese; Eftink is the son of Alma Eftink and the late Lawrence H. Eftink.
John Mehner got an early start on his first day of a new job yesterday; Mehner assumed the position of president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, and his first duty was to attend the chamber's First Friday Coffee; Mehner replaces Robert Hendrix, who retired after 21 years as chamber president.
An application for a new type of restaurant and dinner club here aboard a riverboat anchored on the Mississippi River is expected to be received by the Cape Girardeau City Council tonight; the application will ask permission for the Minnesota Riverboat Co. of St. Louis to dock the vessel Minnesota at the city wharf on the river between Broadway and Themis Street.
Nearly 300 interested voters gathered at Capaha Park Band Shell last night to hear and question eight candidates for major district legislative offices; the event appeared at times headed for an all-out shouting match between Republican and Democratic nominees for U.S. congressman, Vernon Landgraf and Bill D. Burlison.
Bishop William Charles Quinn, bishop of Yukiang, of the Chinese province of Kiangsi, was in Cape Girardeau briefly yesterday to visit his old school, St. Vincent's College, which he attended from 19191 to 1923 as he prepared for the priesthood; Quinn returned to the States, after 10 years in war-torn China, just a little more than a week ago.
At the annual convention of the Missouri Bar Association at Kansas City, Missouri, Allen L. Oliver of Cape Girardeau is elected president; Oliver has been vice president of the association since 1938 and succeeds Roland F. O'Bryen of St. Louis.
Fred Meyers is appointed temporary chief and general mechanic of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department by Mayor H.H. Haas to succeed Barney Kraft, who resigned from the force Tuesday, along with mechanic Charles G. Koessel and fireman Harry Rabe; Martin Oberheide is appointed to take Rabe's place, and a third man will be named later.
Cornelius P. Roach, J.Y. Player and J.H. Galeener, members of the Missouri Tax Commission, are in Cape Girardeau making a survey of the Normal School property in order to assess its value and needs for the next biennial period.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
