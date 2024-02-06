Out of the past: Oct. 2

Air Force II touches down at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport at 1:35 p.m.. After making brief comments there to a crowd of several hundred, Vice President Dan Quayle spends most of his time calling the radio show of Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and shaking hands with the enthusiastic crowd. After an unscheduled stop at the Scott City elementary school, he travels to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, where he announces a $1.2 million Economic Development Administration grant.
Bob Hendrix, president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, last night presented the 1992 Commitment to Excellence Award to Gary Rust, president of Concord Publishing House Inc., of which the Southeast Missourian newspaper and Concord Printing are divisions.
All concrete for Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport's new 6,500-foot runway has been poured and, after an aging process lasting until about Thursday, the full runway can be used during daylight hours.
A two-year contract calling for wage increases and improvements in fringe benefits, including insurance and a pension plan, has been signed by the United Cement, Lime and Gypsum Workers Local 164 with the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. The contract covers the manufacturing plant here and its distributing plant at Paducah, Kentucky.
Word is received from St. Louis the Dorsa dress factory in Cape Girardeau will open for business within the next 10 days. At the end of the summer season, when work was to start on fall dresses, labor difficulties arose that finally necessitated closing down the factory until the issues could be settled.
Falling 14 feet to the ground, when a scaffold on which they were working gave way, Herman Hoffmeister of near Fruitland and Jacob Wendell, a carpenter of near Jackson, were injured yesterday at the Hoffmeister dwelling where they were putting a new roof on the house. Hoffmeister, 62, sustained a fractured left hip and left wrist, while Wendel fractured his nose and suffered lacerations about the face and body bruises. Joe Hoffmeister and Martin Wendel, who also were working on the roof, managed to hold on to some timbers and didn't fall.
Barnum and Bailey's great circus is to appear Thursday in Cairo, Illinois, to close out its 1917 season. Several Cape Girardeau people plan to motor down to the Egyptian capital to see the show.
Isaac Ross, former Cape Girardeau County farmer, now living between Commerce and Kelso, Missouri, is grinding out sorghum molasses this year by the thousands of gallons. Not only is he making molasses from his own cane and selling it to customers all over the district, but other farmers are hauling their cane to his mill to have it processed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
