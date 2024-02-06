Out of the past: Oct. 2

1992

Air Force II touches down at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport at 1:35 p.m.. After making brief comments there to a crowd of several hundred, Vice President Dan Quayle spends most of his time calling the radio show of Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh and shaking hands with the enthusiastic crowd. After an unscheduled stop at the Scott City elementary school, he travels to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority, where he announces a $1.2 million Economic Development Administration grant.

Bob Hendrix, president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, last night presented the 1992 Commitment to Excellence Award to Gary Rust, president of Concord Publishing House Inc., of which the Southeast Missourian newspaper and Concord Printing are divisions.

1967

All concrete for Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport's new 6,500-foot runway has been poured and, after an aging process lasting until about Thursday, the full runway can be used during daylight hours.

A two-year contract calling for wage increases and improvements in fringe benefits, including insurance and a pension plan, has been signed by the United Cement, Lime and Gypsum Workers Local 164 with the Marquette Cement Mfg. Co. The contract covers the manufacturing plant here and its distributing plant at Paducah, Kentucky.