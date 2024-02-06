Out of the past: Oct. 19

1996

Three men poked and pried the walls, but a search of the house at 220 N. Missouri St., in Jackson yesterday didn't turn up any logs; it's something of a mystery to members of the Poe family, who called the house theirs for more than 60 years and who were always told the home's original two rooms were a log cabin built during the Civil War; plans are to raise the now county-owned house as part of a proposed county jail expansion project.

James Sexton is the new chief executive officer at Saint Francis Medical Center; he begins the job Nov. 11 and succeeds John E. Fidler as president; Fidler's last day at the medical center was Wednesday; he had served the hospital since January 1992.

1971

Heavy trucks traveling streets in Cape Girardeau's downtown business area and the dangers they hold for employees and customers of business firms there will be the center of discussion at the City Council meeting Wednesday night; businessmen along Main and Spanish streets are seeking to have the trucks rerouted.

Dennis Sievers was appointed Ward 3 councilman last night by Jackson Mayor Paul Leonard; he fills a vacancy created by the death last week of Elmer Best; Sievers will serve until the election next spring, at which time the second year of the term won by Best will be filled by election.