Out of the past: Oct. 19

1995

Disobeying immoral laws -- if you can pay the price -- is Americans' duty, Dr. Walter Williams tells audiences at Southeast Missouri State University; Williams, an economist and syndicated columnist, tells two audiences -- a classroom and public lecture at Academic Hall -- that if he had his way, government would have an extremely limited role in society; Williams serves as chairman of the economics department at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, and writes a weekly column published in 125 newspapers; he also has authored several books.

Marcia Wallace, the quick-witted secretary from the TV sitcom "The Bob Newhart Show," was the guest speaker last night at the Drury Lodge in conjunction with Breast Cancer Awareness Month; the event was sponsored by Southeast Hospital, Saint Francis Medical Center, the American Cancer Society and the Missouri Department of Health.

1970

Nearly 400 persons toured the Cape Girardeau County Jail during a weekend open house, allowing the public to view the condition of the 60-year-old structure; the open house will be repeated again next weekend; on the Nov. 3 general election ballot will be a proposal to levy a special 10-cents-per-$100 assessed valuation tax to finance construction of a new, larger jail.

Arson was the apparent cause of three of four weekend fires in Southeast Missouri -- three damaging the high school at Poplar Bluff and the other destroying two stores in downtown Kennett; classes are suspended at Poplar Bluff High, which sustained approximately $50,000 in damages in fires Saturday; gasoline or kerosene was used to start three separate fires in the school building; at Kennett, nearly $500,000 in damage was done when fire gutted the Ben Franklin Store and the Mitchell Rexal Drug Store on Sunday night.