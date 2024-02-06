Out of the past: Oct. 19

1994

While Southeast Missouri State University administrators view Hancock II with fear and loathing, Southeast Regent Mark Pelts embraces it with open arms; he hopes voters approve Constitutional Amendment 7 at the ballot box Nov. 8 and dismisses predictions of draconian budget cuts as nothing but scare tactics on the part of Gov. Mel Carnahan and Hancock II opponents.

The Southeast Missourian celebrates its 90th year of existence with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m.; in addition, the newspaper publishes a 76-page magazine, titled "River City Reflections," offering a mixture of photos, drawings and facts from stories that appeared in the Missourian for nine decades.

1969

ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Re-dedication service for Immanuel Lutheran Church here is held in the morning, with the special speaker being the Rev. Abel B. Swan of Haywood, California, former member of the congregation; the congregation also commemorates the 50th ordination anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Otto A. Herzog.

Nearly 100 physicians from Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and St. Louis attend the Southeast Missouri Cancer Conference here; 10 area doctors present short reviews on various topics relating to malignant tumors; the after-dinner speaker is Dr. Robert C. Hickey, director of the university of Texas M.D. Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute in Houston, where he is also professor of surgery.