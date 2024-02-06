Out of the past: Oct. 19

While Southeast Missouri State University administrators view Hancock II with fear and loathing, Southeast Regent Mark Pelts embraces it with open arms; he hopes voters approve Constitutional Amendment 7 at the ballot box Nov. 8 and dismisses predictions of draconian budget cuts as nothing but scare tactics on the part of Gov. Mel Carnahan and Hancock II opponents.
The Southeast Missourian celebrates its 90th year of existence with an open house from 4 to 7 p.m.; in addition, the newspaper publishes a 76-page magazine, titled "River City Reflections," offering a mixture of photos, drawings and facts from stories that appeared in the Missourian for nine decades.
ALTENBURG, Mo. -- Re-dedication service for Immanuel Lutheran Church here is held in the morning, with the special speaker being the Rev. Abel B. Swan of Haywood, California, former member of the congregation; the congregation also commemorates the 50th ordination anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Otto A. Herzog.
Nearly 100 physicians from Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and St. Louis attend the Southeast Missouri Cancer Conference here; 10 area doctors present short reviews on various topics relating to malignant tumors; the after-dinner speaker is Dr. Robert C. Hickey, director of the university of Texas M.D. Anderson Hospital and Tumor Institute in Houston, where he is also professor of surgery.
In the heaviest call in months, the Cape Girardeau County Selective Service Board announces the names of 159 county men who will report next week for pre-induction examinations at Jefferson Barracks for possible military service; one group of 79 will report at Jackson at midnight Tuesday, and the other, numbering 80, will report at midnight Thursday.
The American League champion St. Louis Browns and their American Association club, the Toledo Mudhens, who won second place in their league, plan to be back in Cape Girardeau for the 1945 spring training season, providing wartime restrictions against baseball clubs training in the south haven't been lifted, William O. DeWitt, vice president and business manager of the Browns, tells Mayor R.E. Beckman by telephone.
The Rev. C.H. Morton of Centerville, Iowa, takes up his pastorate here at the Presbyterian church, holding both morning and evening services; while he arrived here at noon yesterday, his family won't be able to come until the first of November; Morton will be entertained at the home of L.B. Houck until that time.
Cape Girardeau's police and fire chiefs are making a determined effort to learn the identity of the young men who set fire to a can of waste paper in front of Leming Hall last night, nearly setting the building on fire; it is believed that some neighborhood roughneck boys set the fire as a prank to scare the hall's occupants into the street.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
