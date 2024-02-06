Out of the past: Oct. 19

1992

The Environmental Protection Agency has completed the first phase of a $2 million project to clean up the Kem-Pest Superfund site near Cape Girardeau; plans for the second phase of the cleanup -- which will include an ongoing plan to monitor groundwater and to determine how best to remove contaminants from the Kem-Pest Laboratories building -- will be completed soon.

A split Cape Girardeau City Council votes 4-3 to oppose an election ballot initiative that would scrap at-large council elections in lieu of zone representations; the council in September unanimously voted to place the issue on the Nov. 3 ballot after a citywide petition secured sufficient signatures to put the matter before voters.

1967

The resignations of Wayne B. Rust and Thomas L. Meyer from the City Planning and Zoning Commission were accepted by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; in their resignation letter, Rust and Meyer stated they had served on the commission for 15 years and felt it was time "to give others a chance."

The widening of Perryville Road, whose winding, 20-foot pavement carries heavy traffic, is on the city's active project list once more; owners of the property between St. Mary's Cemetery and Cape Rock Drive have been invited to meet with city attorney Steven N. Limbaugh on Friday to discuss plans for the work; the city seeks a 60-foot right-of-way along that section of street.