Out of the past: Oct. 19

The Environmental Protection Agency has completed the first phase of a $2 million project to clean up the Kem-Pest Superfund site near Cape Girardeau; plans for the second phase of the cleanup -- which will include an ongoing plan to monitor groundwater and to determine how best to remove contaminants from the Kem-Pest Laboratories building -- will be completed soon.
A split Cape Girardeau City Council votes 4-3 to oppose an election ballot initiative that would scrap at-large council elections in lieu of zone representations; the council in September unanimously voted to place the issue on the Nov. 3 ballot after a citywide petition secured sufficient signatures to put the matter before voters.
The resignations of Wayne B. Rust and Thomas L. Meyer from the City Planning and Zoning Commission were accepted by the Cape Girardeau City Council last night; in their resignation letter, Rust and Meyer stated they had served on the commission for 15 years and felt it was time "to give others a chance."
The widening of Perryville Road, whose winding, 20-foot pavement carries heavy traffic, is on the city's active project list once more; owners of the property between St. Mary's Cemetery and Cape Rock Drive have been invited to meet with city attorney Steven N. Limbaugh on Friday to discuss plans for the work; the city seeks a 60-foot right-of-way along that section of street.
The Missouri Public Service Commission has under consideration an application of the Southeast Missouri Bus Line to extend its service from Cape Girardeau to Chaffee, Oran and Morley, Missouri, and to the new Army airfield on U.S. 61.
Assessing an operating fee on the traffic bridge and the possible extension of North Main Street are discussed at the Cape Girardeau City Council meeting; Mayor Raymond E. Beckman says Fred A. Groves, manager of the bridge, will confer with the council in a week or 10 days on the question of the bridge company making monthly "rental" payments to the city.
J.C. Bierschwal of Dutchtown has closed a deal with W.H. Bartels for the property at 411 S. Pacific St.; Bierschwal will move his family to Cape Girardeau in the near future; he is engaged in the restaurant business in Dutchtown.
Charley Black, who has for several years driven a traffic car from Cape Girardeau to Jackson, left yesterday for Chattanooga, Tennessee, to join his brother, W.D. Black, who is in the auto-service business there; Charley won't move his family until he decides how he likes it in Chattanooga.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.