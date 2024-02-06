Out of the past: Oct. 18

1998

Hanover Lutheran Church holds its annual mission festival service with special guest, the Rev. A.R. Victor Raj; a native of India, Raj worked there many years with the India Evangelical Lutheran Church; from 1990 to 1995, he was professor and chairman of the division of theology at Concordia University in Wisconsin, and in 1995 he joined the faculty at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis as mission professor of exegetical theology.

Mayor Al Spradling III was one of hundreds of Cape Girardeans who waited in line -- some for up to 2 1/2 hours -- yesterday morning to dispose of their household hazardous waste; the slow-motion parade of cars and trucks at Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day began forming at 7:30 a.m. at the Arena Park 4-H Shelter; the collection site was to remain open from 8 a.m. to noon, but the line had to be closed earlier because the amount of cars and trucks and waste overwhelmed the workers from Safety- Kleen Industrial Services.

1973

The Association of Black Collegiates at Southeast Missouri State University releases a list of grievances its executive committee is to discuss later today with Carroll A. Walker, dean of students; the list includes requests for more Black instructors and counselors, a black culture house or center, equal treatment of Blacks on campus and an apology from Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president, for a remark a black student reportedly heard him make; meanwhile, a peaceful sit-in demonstration by ABC members continues in front of Academic Hall, despite apologies Scully made yesterday.

Final enrollment figures for the fall semester at Southeast Missouri State University show a total enrollment of 7,669 students, highest in the university's 100-year history; registrar Alton Bray says this semester's enrollment is up 324 from last year's fall head count and is 115 more than the university's previous record enrollment, established in the fall of 1971.