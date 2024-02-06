Out of the past: Oct. 18

Hanover Lutheran Church holds its annual mission festival service with special guest, the Rev. A.R. Victor Raj; a native of India, Raj worked there many years with the India Evangelical Lutheran Church; from 1990 to 1995, he was professor and chairman of the division of theology at Concordia University in Wisconsin, and in 1995 he joined the faculty at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis as mission professor of exegetical theology.
Mayor Al Spradling III was one of hundreds of Cape Girardeans who waited in line -- some for up to 2 1/2 hours -- yesterday morning to dispose of their household hazardous waste; the slow-motion parade of cars and trucks at Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day began forming at 7:30 a.m. at the Arena Park 4-H Shelter; the collection site was to remain open from 8 a.m. to noon, but the line had to be closed earlier because the amount of cars and trucks and waste overwhelmed the workers from Safety- Kleen Industrial Services.
The Association of Black Collegiates at Southeast Missouri State University releases a list of grievances its executive committee is to discuss later today with Carroll A. Walker, dean of students; the list includes requests for more Black instructors and counselors, a black culture house or center, equal treatment of Blacks on campus and an apology from Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president, for a remark a black student reportedly heard him make; meanwhile, a peaceful sit-in demonstration by ABC members continues in front of Academic Hall, despite apologies Scully made yesterday.
Final enrollment figures for the fall semester at Southeast Missouri State University show a total enrollment of 7,669 students, highest in the university's 100-year history; registrar Alton Bray says this semester's enrollment is up 324 from last year's fall head count and is 115 more than the university's previous record enrollment, established in the fall of 1971.
Preceded by a 2-inch rain reminiscent of spring, cold weather roared into the region over the weekend, bringing the first killing frost of the season this morning and leaving traces of ice in its wake as the mercury slumps to 30; rain fell at intervals Saturday, and early in the night came down in torrents, making rivers out of some streets.
Owners and operators of Cape Girardeau eating and drinking establishments will be given their first briefing on sanitary requirements under a proposed inspection code Wednesday night at the Idan-Ha Hotel dining room; Commissioner Cleo Johns, in announcing the meeting, says he and county sanitarian Marvin Campbell and city health officer C.C. Summers believe they have personally contacted every such place in the city asking that a representative attend the program.
The tangled affairs of Smelterville's Pentecostal Church congregation, which have resulted in a split in the membership, are expected to climax this evening when an insurgent faction of the church will attempt to hold services in the building, locked for the past two weeks; acting on advance of his attorneys, W.J. Kirby, leader of the insurgent faction opposed to Cletus E. Barringer, the preacher, has notified members the doors to the church will be opened tonight and services will be held; recently, a judge ordered Barringer to turn over the keys, deeds and other valuables of the church to the board of trustees; Kirby says this hasn't been done.
Ed Sailer, Cape Girardeau city engineer, announces he will resign his position here and will accept a place with the St. Louis city engineering department; he plans to take up his new duties Nov. 1.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.