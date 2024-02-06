Out of the past: Oct. 18

Gates open at 8 a.m. at Aviation Day at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; a variety of plane rides, displays, fly-bys and a hot-air balloon launch are on the schedule; participants also have a chance to win a ride in a 55-year-old Fairchild PT-19A.
A complete systems upgrade and a new educational channel are two provisions in the city of Cape Girardeau's proposed new franchise agreement with TCI Cablevision; city and TCI officials say they are happy with the package; although the cable television provider has had a rocky relationship with Cape Girardeau viewers and city officials in the past, the city advisory board is recommending that the City Council approve the franchise agreement.
A pocket of rainy air, containing a few hard showers, stretches over Southeast Missouri in the morning, setting the stage in some locations for possible flash flooding if showers intensify during the day; a flash flood is in effect for the area northwest of the Bootheel, where Poplar Bluff, Missouri, received 3.4 inches of rain up to about 7:30 this morning.
Kuenz Heating and Sheet Metal Co. of St. Louis has submitted the only bid for continued renovation of the Academic Hall dome at Southeast Missouri State University, while Lloyd Slinkard Painting Service of Cape Girardeau is the apparent low bidder on a project to paint the exterior of the landmark building; Kuentz, which last week began installing new copper atop the dome, submitted a bid of $9,213 to replace the sheet metal around its base.
Although real and personal tax payments in September topped the list of receipts, they still weren't heavy enough, with other income items, to overcome expenses; the just-compiled monthly report of city finances shows the municipal government spent $4,465.53 more than it took in.
Preliminary instructions on military rites at services for departed veterans was given a squad at a meeting last night of the Lloyd Dale Clippard Post of the Veterans of Foreign Wars; Adj. George Goodson says the post desires to be prepared in case it is called upon to conduct military rites and re-interment services of county heroes who lost their lives in World War II.
Formal announcement that the organization work of the Southeast Missouri Joint Stock Land Bank has been completed is made by members of the board; the bank will be put in operation Nov. 1, or as soon thereafter as a charter can be secured from the federal government; the bank will be located in Cape Girardeau; the organization committee consists of C.L. Harrison, C.A. Vandivort and J.N. Friant.
Malinda Deevers, 64, wife of A.A. Deevers, 357 N. Henderson Ave., a retired farmer, is seriously injured when she is hit by a street car while crossing the tracks on North Henderson Avenue, between Broadway and Normal Avenue, at 7 p.m.; she is knocked from the tracks and rendered unconscious; her husband, standing nearby, carries her to their home and summons a physician; she sustained a fracture of the right hip, severe lacerations of the body and legs, and severe injuries to her head; this is the second accident in three days in which a pedestrian has been hit by a street car in Cape Girardeau.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
