Out of the past: Oct. 18

1997

Gates open at 8 a.m. at Aviation Day at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport; a variety of plane rides, displays, fly-bys and a hot-air balloon launch are on the schedule; participants also have a chance to win a ride in a 55-year-old Fairchild PT-19A.

A complete systems upgrade and a new educational channel are two provisions in the city of Cape Girardeau's proposed new franchise agreement with TCI Cablevision; city and TCI officials say they are happy with the package; although the cable television provider has had a rocky relationship with Cape Girardeau viewers and city officials in the past, the city advisory board is recommending that the City Council approve the franchise agreement.

1972

A pocket of rainy air, containing a few hard showers, stretches over Southeast Missouri in the morning, setting the stage in some locations for possible flash flooding if showers intensify during the day; a flash flood is in effect for the area northwest of the Bootheel, where Poplar Bluff, Missouri, received 3.4 inches of rain up to about 7:30 this morning.

Kuenz Heating and Sheet Metal Co. of St. Louis has submitted the only bid for continued renovation of the Academic Hall dome at Southeast Missouri State University, while Lloyd Slinkard Painting Service of Cape Girardeau is the apparent low bidder on a project to paint the exterior of the landmark building; Kuentz, which last week began installing new copper atop the dome, submitted a bid of $9,213 to replace the sheet metal around its base.