Out of the past: Oct. 18

1996

County clerks throughout the region have been working to determine the clearest way to present the Nov. 5 special election for the unexpired term of the late 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; the unexpired term ends in January, and three candidates are seeking election to that term; also on Election Day, voters will decide which of five candidates will fill that same seat for the new congressional term beginning in January; county clerks in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott and Perry counties say the special election to fill Emerson's unexpired term will be a separate question on each county's ballot.

More than 1,500 persons turned out yesterday for the grand opening of K's Merchandise at Broadview and Bloomfield Road.

1971

Some Cape Girardeau County services may have to be curtailed, County Auditor H. Weldon Macke warns as he reports the county may spend approximately $50,000 more this year than it will take in; Macke tells the County Court the county has been losing financial ground ever since it became a second-class county.

Between 15 and 20 senior girls are sent home in the morning by Illmo-Scott City High School officials after the girls are reportedly accused by the administrators of trying to start a "revolution"; the so-called revolution is short-lived and nonviolent; dismissal is reportedly over the manner in which the girls are dressed and in which they arrived at school; some senior girls wore blue jeans and sweat shirts over shirts and rode bicycles to school.