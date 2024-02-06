Out of the past: Oct. 18

County clerks throughout the region have been working to determine the clearest way to present the Nov. 5 special election for the unexpired term of the late 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; the unexpired term ends in January, and three candidates are seeking election to that term; also on Election Day, voters will decide which of five candidates will fill that same seat for the new congressional term beginning in January; county clerks in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Scott and Perry counties say the special election to fill Emerson's unexpired term will be a separate question on each county's ballot.
More than 1,500 persons turned out yesterday for the grand opening of K's Merchandise at Broadview and Bloomfield Road.
Some Cape Girardeau County services may have to be curtailed, County Auditor H. Weldon Macke warns as he reports the county may spend approximately $50,000 more this year than it will take in; Macke tells the County Court the county has been losing financial ground ever since it became a second-class county.
Between 15 and 20 senior girls are sent home in the morning by Illmo-Scott City High School officials after the girls are reportedly accused by the administrators of trying to start a "revolution"; the so-called revolution is short-lived and nonviolent; dismissal is reportedly over the manner in which the girls are dressed and in which they arrived at school; some senior girls wore blue jeans and sweat shirts over shirts and rode bicycles to school.
The sagging cotton market, which within a week has dropped more than $20 per bale, has cost cotton farmers of Southeast Missouri an estimated $6,000,000, a survey indicates; the last government report indicates a 300,000-bale cotton crop in Southeast Missouri this year.
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- The Supreme Court hears arguments over the government's right to seize public park land in Cape Girardeau; Iska W. Carmack, a descendant of Louis Lorimier who gave the property to the city, contests the government's condemnation proceeding; a lower Federal Court upheld her objection.
PUXICO, Mo. -- Two men are killed and one seriously injured in the morning, when 20 sticks of dynamite exploded prematurely in a blast to clear the way for a bridge on a road across a ditch five miles south of Puxico; the dead are Arch Clodfelter, 45, and his son, Tobe, 21; seriously injured is Joe Dodson.
Clyde D. Harris and W.H. Stubblefield Jr., in charge of the road work over in Illinois, say the half-mile of gravel road has been completed at a cost of around $2,500, of which Cape Girardeans paid $2,000; the road is exceptionally good and covers a stretch that had been impassable in bad weather; work on the stretch connecting it with the ferry landing, which will be a permanent landing, will be started as soon as "the committees finish their work."
-- Sharon K. Sanders
