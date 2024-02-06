Out of the past: Oct. 18

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Sunday night for driving while intoxicated, after he struck the right side of the Alan Jackson tour bus while traveling through the intersection of Sprigg and Good Hope streets at about 11 o'clock; no one was injured in the mishap, but the bus had to be towed from the scene; a second tour bus picked up Jackson and his entourage, taking them to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.
CAIRO, Ill. -- More than 120 applications have been received for 17 apartments for low-income people that will become available at Little Egypt Apartments early next month; the $980,000, two-story complex is in the 1800 block of Poplar Street in Cairo.
The Cape Girardeau Central Tigers remained unbeaten and No. 1 in the state in the Class AAAA rankings last night by disposing of previously unbeaten and number two-ranked Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 20-0; but next on the schedule for the Bengals is the pesky Sikeston (Missouri) Bulldogs, who downed Dexter, Missouri, yesterday, 38-6.
A motion asking the reopening of the hearing on a condemnation suit the State College Board of Regents has brought against the Collegewood Apartments Inc. has been filed in Common Pleas Court, Judge W. Osler Statler taking the suit under advisement; the new petition asks the reopening for the purpose of receiving additional evidence.
Marie Elizabeth Watkins Oliver, wife of the late Sen. R.B. Oliver, and designer of the official Missouri state flag, dies at her home, 740 North St.; Oliver, 90 years old, had enjoyed good health until she fractured a hip July 26 in a fall at her home.
Purchase of the properties of Garver Lumber Mfg. Co., operations of which cover 11 acres in the southern part of Cape Girardeau, is announced by the purchaser, M.E. Leming Jr.; earlier, Melvin Rodibaugh, head of the Garver firm, announced the company had been sold to Canthook Lumber Co. of St. Louis; but Leming states he individually purchased the Garver firm from the St. Louis company and will operate it independent of the Leming Lumber Co., which he also heads.
JEFFERSON CITY -- I.R. Kelso of St. Louis, president of the Missouri Federation of Commercial Clubs, is the newest entrant in the race for appointment to the bench of the Missouri Supreme Court; it is believed the two vacancies will be filled tomorrow.
The football game between Jackson High School and Cape Girardeau High School at Jackson yesterday was witnessed by at least 1,000 fans, who went wild at times; the game was a good one, with both teams displaying a sportsmanlike manner; the home team defeated the visitors, 34-0; this makes four games Jackson has won, beating the Teachers College, Perryville, Charleston and Cape Girardeau, without permitting the opposing team to score.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.