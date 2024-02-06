Out of the past: Oct. 18

1994

A Cape Girardeau man was arrested Sunday night for driving while intoxicated, after he struck the right side of the Alan Jackson tour bus while traveling through the intersection of Sprigg and Good Hope streets at about 11 o'clock; no one was injured in the mishap, but the bus had to be towed from the scene; a second tour bus picked up Jackson and his entourage, taking them to the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.

CAIRO, Ill. -- More than 120 applications have been received for 17 apartments for low-income people that will become available at Little Egypt Apartments early next month; the $980,000, two-story complex is in the 1800 block of Poplar Street in Cairo.

1969

The Cape Girardeau Central Tigers remained unbeaten and No. 1 in the state in the Class AAAA rankings last night by disposing of previously unbeaten and number two-ranked Poplar Bluff, Missouri, 20-0; but next on the schedule for the Bengals is the pesky Sikeston (Missouri) Bulldogs, who downed Dexter, Missouri, yesterday, 38-6.

A motion asking the reopening of the hearing on a condemnation suit the State College Board of Regents has brought against the Collegewood Apartments Inc. has been filed in Common Pleas Court, Judge W. Osler Statler taking the suit under advisement; the new petition asks the reopening for the purpose of receiving additional evidence.