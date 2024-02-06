Out of the past: Oct. 17

Members of the Association of Black Collegiates protest in front of Academic Hall Oct. 17, 1973. Unpublished. Southeast Missourian archive

Dr. H.O. Grauel of Cape Girardeau has earned the distinction of inspector general honorary -- the 33rd Degree, highest honor of Scottish Rite Masonry; his coronation will take place in St. Louis Dec. 8.

1948

Laymen's Day is observed at First Christian Church, and the morning worship service is conducted by the laymen of the church; Robert Brady, president of the Laymen's League, presides and other officers of the League take part in the service; professor Homer R. Homer speaks on the theme, "Renewing the Spirit"; music is furnished by a 16-voice laymen's choir.

The annual Methodist Conference, which closed its week-long session at St. Louis yesterday, elected a seven-man board of trustees for Old McKendree Chapel and voted a $300 appropriation for the preservation of the historic church; the board includes four trustees who have served the past few years: A.F. Deneke and Fred Naeter of Cape Girardeau, R.M. McCombs of Jackson and Alden Pinney of Benton, Missouri; the three new trustees are the Rev. R.C. Holliday, the Rev. John L. Taylor of Cape Girardeau and the Rev. S.E. Stringham of Jackson.

1923

Residents of Cape Girardeau's West End are complaining about the serious condition of streets leading to that district which, since the rain yesterday and today, are nearly impassable; the West End is nearly isolated from the remainder of the city; many of the streets weren't properly repaired after being cut up by the sewer work.

Mrs. Henry N. Ess, president of the Missouri Federation of Womens Club, in an address to the convention of the Ninth District Federation at Centenary Methodist Church last night, declared that the greatest need of America is a closer cooperation between men and women in ridding the nation of the odium that in the past surrounded politics; she pleaded for more interest in politics by women, saying the "need of women today is to show men that you count in politics."

-- Sharon K. Sanders