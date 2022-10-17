Out of the past: Oct. 17

1997

The Acme Blues Band won group and individual honors last night during presentation of the first Music Awards by the Cape Musicians Guild; the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Vi Keys, a longtime Cape Girardeau keyboardist and music store owner whose grandson, Billy, also won an award; the 1997 Music Awards were presented at the Show Me Center after a banquet that kicked off this weekend's first City of Roses Festival;.

"A great day, a great event, a great project..."; that's the way speakers describe the completion, ribbon-cutting and dedication of new Highway 74 from Kingshighway to Interstate 55 in the afternoon; state and city officials, members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee, state Department of Transportation officials, representatives of U.S. Sens. John Ashcroft and Kit Bond and U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, and a number of others are on hand for the dedication ceremony at the I-55 overpass of the new highway.

1972

Preliminary work has begun on a quarter-million-dollar five-year street resurfacing project here; the Public Works Department is repairing curbs along Pacific Street just south of William and will continue the preliminary work through May, when 20 blocks will be paved under the first phase of the resurfacing project; the project is being financed through motor fuel tax and city sales tax revenue.

The paperwork has been completed, and a grant of $70,050 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development is official now for Jackson to purchase additional parkland; the city is purchasing about 60 acres from John C. Crites, the land adjoining the present City Park of the north.