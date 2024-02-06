Out of the past: Oct. 17

1996

CHESTER, Ill. -- The on-again, off-again project to repaint and renovate the Chester bridge over the Mississippi River is on again; work could start by Dec. 2, a Missouri Department of Transportation spokesman says, but an actual startup date remains uncertain.

Jeff Gordon, last season's NASCAR Winston Cup champion, was in Cape Girardeau Wednesday, where he signed autographs and met fans -- about 400 of them -- for two hours at an invitation-only event sponsored by Auto Tire & Parts; his first-ever appearance here was due mostly to Gordon's sponsorship ties; the primary sponsor on his No. 24 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is DuPont Automotive Finishes, a company whose products are distributed regionally by Auto Tire & Parts.

1971

Six bids, ranging from $148,000 to $311,421, according to the type of proposal offered by individual contractors for the proposed new hangar facility at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, are being studied by the Municipal Airport Board; three of the proposals are for a prefabricated steel structure, one for structural steel type, one for masonry and the other for pre-cast concrete.

Firemen at Station 1, Independence and Frederick streets, spent a hectic hour Friday night repairing the overhead door to the pumper and aerial trucks room, after it was jammed shut when a car struck the building; the car didn't hit the door, but the corner of the building and wood support to the door.