Out of the past: Oct. 17

The Cape Girardeau City Council balked last night at a Southeast Missouri State University plan to move the Henderson-New Madrid intersection project ahead of others on the transportation tax plan; the council tabled the issue at its study session after councilmen Melvin Gateley and Richard Eggimann said such a move would violate the city's promise to voters, who approved the transportation tax in an election in August.
Cape Girardeau and Commerce are two of three cities Missouri has approved for a government buyout of properties repeatedly affected by flooding; the state recommendations -- announced Monday by Gov. Mel Carnahan -- are subject to federal approval.
Buford Filer of Jackson and Paul Hoxworth of Burfordville have formed a corporation to be known as Filer-Hoxworth Plymouth Inc., and have leased a building at the southwest corner of South Sprigg and William streets from Erlbacher Properties for the new Plymouth automobile agency.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Circle Park here has been saved; the landmark park, near the downtown business district, was to have been the site of a proposed "neighborhood service facility" -- a sort of municipal community building -- but this plan has been stalled by growing resentment among residents, who want to keep the park as it is.
Dimes and dollars given the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis by Southeast Missourians are paying dividends with the announcement of a $3,000 grant by the national organization to the Scott County chapter to combat an outbreak of poliomyelitis; there have been 13 cases in the county in the last two months, three of them within the past two weeks; in addition, seven suspected cases were reported.
The Navy V-12 Training Unit at State College starts a day of ceremonies off with an impressive formal dress review at Houck Field Stadium in the morning; this evening, a commencement program for the unit will be held at the college auditorium, and a large crowd is expected to attend.
Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Beck leave by automobile for Miami, Florida, where they will make their home after spending several days here packing their household goods; they lived in Cape Girardeau for several years until about 18 months ago, when they left here to tour western and northern states.
Rally Day at the Christian Church Sunday school sees the goal of 200, set for the day, being surpassed by 31; it is the largest attendance that the Bible school has had in its history.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.