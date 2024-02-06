Out of the past: Oct. 17

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council balked last night at a Southeast Missouri State University plan to move the Henderson-New Madrid intersection project ahead of others on the transportation tax plan; the council tabled the issue at its study session after councilmen Melvin Gateley and Richard Eggimann said such a move would violate the city's promise to voters, who approved the transportation tax in an election in August.

Cape Girardeau and Commerce are two of three cities Missouri has approved for a government buyout of properties repeatedly affected by flooding; the state recommendations -- announced Monday by Gov. Mel Carnahan -- are subject to federal approval.

1970

Buford Filer of Jackson and Paul Hoxworth of Burfordville have formed a corporation to be known as Filer-Hoxworth Plymouth Inc., and have leased a building at the southwest corner of South Sprigg and William streets from Erlbacher Properties for the new Plymouth automobile agency.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Circle Park here has been saved; the landmark park, near the downtown business district, was to have been the site of a proposed "neighborhood service facility" -- a sort of municipal community building -- but this plan has been stalled by growing resentment among residents, who want to keep the park as it is.