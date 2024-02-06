All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
RecordsOctober 17, 2020

Out of the past: Oct. 17

The Cape Girardeau City Council balked last night at a Southeast Missouri State University plan to move the Henderson-New Madrid intersection project ahead of others on the transportation tax plan; the council tabled the issue at its study session after councilmen Melvin Gateley and Richard Eggimann said such a move would violate the city's promise to voters, who approved the transportation tax in an election in August...

1995

The Cape Girardeau City Council balked last night at a Southeast Missouri State University plan to move the Henderson-New Madrid intersection project ahead of others on the transportation tax plan; the council tabled the issue at its study session after councilmen Melvin Gateley and Richard Eggimann said such a move would violate the city's promise to voters, who approved the transportation tax in an election in August.

Cape Girardeau and Commerce are two of three cities Missouri has approved for a government buyout of properties repeatedly affected by flooding; the state recommendations -- announced Monday by Gov. Mel Carnahan -- are subject to federal approval.

1970

Buford Filer of Jackson and Paul Hoxworth of Burfordville have formed a corporation to be known as Filer-Hoxworth Plymouth Inc., and have leased a building at the southwest corner of South Sprigg and William streets from Erlbacher Properties for the new Plymouth automobile agency.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Circle Park here has been saved; the landmark park, near the downtown business district, was to have been the site of a proposed "neighborhood service facility" -- a sort of municipal community building -- but this plan has been stalled by growing resentment among residents, who want to keep the park as it is.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

1945

Dimes and dollars given the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis by Southeast Missourians are paying dividends with the announcement of a $3,000 grant by the national organization to the Scott County chapter to combat an outbreak of poliomyelitis; there have been 13 cases in the county in the last two months, three of them within the past two weeks; in addition, seven suspected cases were reported.

At sundown on Oct. 17, 1945, members of the Navy V-12 Training Unit at the State College lowered the American flag for the last time. They are Seaman Franklin Stucker of Annadale, New York, and Seaman John N. Maridakis of Ambridge, Pennsylvania. The Navy V-12 program here ceased its activities on that date. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
At sundown on Oct. 17, 1945, members of the Navy V-12 Training Unit at the State College lowered the American flag for the last time. They are Seaman Franklin Stucker of Annadale, New York, and Seaman John N. Maridakis of Ambridge, Pennsylvania. The Navy V-12 program here ceased its activities on that date. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)

The Navy V-12 Training Unit at State College starts a day of ceremonies off with an impressive formal dress review at Houck Field Stadium in the morning; this evening, a commencement program for the unit will be held at the college auditorium, and a large crowd is expected to attend.

1920

Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Beck leave by automobile for Miami, Florida, where they will make their home after spending several days here packing their household goods; they lived in Cape Girardeau for several years until about 18 months ago, when they left here to tour western and northern states.

Rally Day at the Christian Church Sunday school sees the goal of 200, set for the day, being surpassed by 31; it is the largest attendance that the Bible school has had in its history.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Story Tags
Out of the Past
Advertisement
Related
RecordsOct. 11
Road work: SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for pavement work...
RecordsOct. 4
Road work: Bridge repairs reduce SB I-55 in Scott County
RecordsOct. 3
Cape County coroner motion hearing scheduled for November
RecordsOct. 3
Road work: Route AA in Scott County closed for bridge mainte...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
RecordsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, drug charges
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
RecordsSep. 30
Road work: WB US 62 in Scott County reduced for shoulder work
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
RecordsSep. 27
Cape shooting suspect held on no-bond warrant
Police report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Police report 9-28-24
Fire report 9-28-24
RecordsSep. 27
Fire report 9-28-24
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: SB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement repairs
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
RecordsSep. 27
Road work: Route O in Scott County reduced for bridge work
Fire report 9-27-24
RecordsSep. 26
Fire report 9-27-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy