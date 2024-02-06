Out of the past: Oct. 17

1994

In what could have been called the "Hey, Good Lookin'" Tour, Alan Jackson and Faith Hill entertained a near-capacity crowd at the Show Me Center last night; attendance for the concert was 6,414, which is 98% capacity.

John Saxton is named Scott City's first city administrator by the city council; Saxton, 44, comes to Scott City from Peoria, Illinois, where he has been Peoria County's personnel director for more than 800 employees; he will earn $32,000 a year to oversee all city departments and handle the city's financial matters.

1969

The 1969 United Fund thermometer rises to 96.6% as campaign chairman Maurice T. Dunklin and the five division leaders report a total of $109,945 collected toward the record-breaking $113,810 objective.

Land surveyor Carl M. Friese of Cape Girardeau has filed a petition in Common Pleas Court for payment of $3,071 he claims is due him for work performed in relation to the construction of the new runway at the municipal airport; the suit is filed against Gammon, Barter and Zeller Construction Co., general contractor for the work started in the spring of 1967, and Seaboard Surety Co. Inc., the bonding firm.