Out of the past: Oct. 17

In what could have been called the "Hey, Good Lookin'" Tour, Alan Jackson and Faith Hill entertained a near-capacity crowd at the Show Me Center last night; attendance for the concert was 6,414, which is 98% capacity.
John Saxton is named Scott City's first city administrator by the city council; Saxton, 44, comes to Scott City from Peoria, Illinois, where he has been Peoria County's personnel director for more than 800 employees; he will earn $32,000 a year to oversee all city departments and handle the city's financial matters.
The 1969 United Fund thermometer rises to 96.6% as campaign chairman Maurice T. Dunklin and the five division leaders report a total of $109,945 collected toward the record-breaking $113,810 objective.
Land surveyor Carl M. Friese of Cape Girardeau has filed a petition in Common Pleas Court for payment of $3,071 he claims is due him for work performed in relation to the construction of the new runway at the municipal airport; the suit is filed against Gammon, Barter and Zeller Construction Co., general contractor for the work started in the spring of 1967, and Seaboard Surety Co. Inc., the bonding firm.
Asking a show of interest by the city and community, William J. Kies, general manager of Consolidated School of Aviation and flying field on Highway 74, discussed the future of the field with the Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday; stockholders have dug into their own pockets to keep the field operating, he said in describing activity at the field; the sodded runways are adequate and a 21-passenger transport plane was landed there this weekend without difficulty.
A delegation of businessmen appeared before the Jackson City Council last night to urge the council to appropriate $20,000 to the Jackson Hosiery Mill; the company is launching a program of expansion and plans to erect a new building, costing about $55,000, as soon as war conditions permit the acquisition of building material.
A petition to the State Public Service Commission in Jefferson City, asking for better service in gas, light and water commodities from Missouri Public Utilities Co. of Cape Girardeau, is being circulated among the housewives of the town; the petition was drawn up by attorney Robert H. Whitelaw at the request of Mrs. E. Dempsey, Mrs. R.W. Matteson and Mrs. E.L. Bahn.
John Lando, Haarig shoe repairer, has been unable to work the past few days owing to an injury he sustained to his eyes, when an automobile tire exploded; Lando was repairing the tire when the blowout occurred, and a lot of sand and dirt was thrown into his eyes; while the sand and grit has been removed by a specialist, he is still suffering from scratches and slight cuts on his eyeball.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
