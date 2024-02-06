Out of the past: Oct. 17

1993

Bishop John J. Leibrecht of the Springfield-Cape Girardeau Diocese celebrates a Latin Mass at noon at Old St. Vincent's Catholic Church; the Mass commemorates Cape Girardeau's bicentennial.

The congregation of First Pentecostal Church is temporarily holding services at 636 S. Kingsway Drive until its new building on Lexington Avenue is completed.

1968

Under a proposal announced by the Cape Girardeau Public Library Board of Trustees, Cape Girardeau will get a new library building at a new location; the new facility would be financed from existing library building funds, the proceeds of a city bond issue and a federal grant; the board hires Cape Girardeau architect Thomas E. Phillips to start the planning stage.

The May Greene Garden, which has served as a resting place in Cape Girardeau since the time of the Civil War, is being restored to its natural beauty; the Cite de la Rose Garden Club members are working in the garden, having been granted permission by the General Services Administration to "maintain the garden and care for it as if it were their own."