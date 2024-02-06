Out of the past: Oct. 17

1992

Ste. Genevieve is one of 11 cities and counties in Missouri that is running a local option issue to allow riverboat gambling on the Nov. 3 ballot; if they pass, the local options will take effect only if voters statewide approve Proposition A, which would allow gambling on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers.

A mock earthquake will strike Southeast Missouri next Friday causing hundreds of injuries, knocking out communications in the region and testing response plans for national, state and local agencies; in preparation for next weekend's "Operation Steel Cure II" drill, military personnel are in town setting up radar and communications equipment.

1967

Firemen battled a two-alarm blaze in the 400 block of Broadway almost five hours yesterday and this morning; the fire destroyed one business and badly damaged two others; hardest hit was Railroad Salvage, 431 Broadway, where only a few charred shelves and canned goods remain in the burned out building; damaged by heat and smoke are SueAnn's Unique Fabricks, 429 Broadway, and Shirley's Hair Fashions, above 431 Broadway.

McBRIDE, Mo. -- About 10,000 acres of bottomland in this area have been leased to the Murphy Oil Co. of Eldorado, Arkansas, apparently for oil-drilling purposes.