Out of the past: Oct. 16

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is rededicating the Burfordville Covered Bridge at Bollinger Milli State Historic Site tomorrow; it recently was restored and is open to foot traffic; the span was completed around 1868, but a flood in 1986 moved it slightly off the pillars at one end, making it unsafe for vehicles; flooding over the years continued to damage the wooden structure, until it was closed in 1991 as being too dangerous for travel.
A study by Southeast Missouri State University economics professor Dr. Bruce Domazlicky shows the university and its employees and students help fuel the region's economy, spending $69.3 million annually.
Three more Jackson organizations, including the City Council, have taken action opposing construction of a new county jail on the county courthouse lawn; the council Monday night urged the County Court to locate the jail on property owned by city immediately north of the courthouse; along with the council, the Thursday Literary Club of the Missouri Federated Women's Clubs, the Jackson Community Betterment Association and the Jackson Garden Club are opposed to the proposed location.
The proposed Jackson community lake went down the drain Monday night; Marion C. Scouby, engineer with Layne-Western Co. Inc., of Kirkwood, Missouri, which conducted preliminary borings on the site of the proposed 100-acre lake along Goose Creek in northeast Jackson, reported numerous problems; soils at the proposed site of the 30-foot water level dam are too soft, sinkholes and caves are too numerous, and joints in the bedrock of the creek bed itself would allow water to escape, he said.
BENTON, Mo. -- A county grand jury -- the first in eight years in Scott County -- will convene here Monday, armed with a charge from Circuit Judge L.D. Joslyn to investigate possible law violations and to look into the affairs and conduct of county officials; in a detailed charge to the jury, Joslyn tells its 12 members to investigate election law violations, observance of the liquor law with special reference to sales to minors, operation of gambling devices, and to look into reports of juvenile delinquency.
Ben Sunderman, who in 1919 removed the "Normal School" label from above the front entrance to Academic Hall at State College, is back at his old job; this week he started to make the name change from "Teachers College" to "State College" official, at least with respect to the signage above the Academic door; using a pneumatic air machine, he has erased the words "Teachers College" and has buffed the surface preparatory to cutting "State College" in the limestone; Sunderman is employed by the Cape Girardeau Memorial Works.
With the confiscation of nine stills in the swamps near Bell City, Missouri, within the past four days and the destruction of approximately 18,000 gallons of mash to have been used in the illicit manufacture of whiskey, federal Prohibition agents declare they are on the road to break up one of "the most open and flagrant organized violations of the law" they have ever encountered; no arrests were made.
One hundred and twenty representatives of banks in Southeast Missouri are in Cape Girardeau attending the annual convention of this group of the State Bankers Association; the group is considering plans to aid farmers.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
