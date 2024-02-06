Out of the past: Oct. 16

1998

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is rededicating the Burfordville Covered Bridge at Bollinger Milli State Historic Site tomorrow; it recently was restored and is open to foot traffic; the span was completed around 1868, but a flood in 1986 moved it slightly off the pillars at one end, making it unsafe for vehicles; flooding over the years continued to damage the wooden structure, until it was closed in 1991 as being too dangerous for travel.

A study by Southeast Missouri State University economics professor Dr. Bruce Domazlicky shows the university and its employees and students help fuel the region's economy, spending $69.3 million annually.

1973

Three more Jackson organizations, including the City Council, have taken action opposing construction of a new county jail on the county courthouse lawn; the council Monday night urged the County Court to locate the jail on property owned by city immediately north of the courthouse; along with the council, the Thursday Literary Club of the Missouri Federated Women's Clubs, the Jackson Community Betterment Association and the Jackson Garden Club are opposed to the proposed location.

The proposed Jackson community lake went down the drain Monday night; Marion C. Scouby, engineer with Layne-Western Co. Inc., of Kirkwood, Missouri, which conducted preliminary borings on the site of the proposed 100-acre lake along Goose Creek in northeast Jackson, reported numerous problems; soils at the proposed site of the 30-foot water level dam are too soft, sinkholes and caves are too numerous, and joints in the bedrock of the creek bed itself would allow water to escape, he said.