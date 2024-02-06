Out of the past: Oct. 16

1997

NASA simulator crew leader Kurt Restemeyer returned to Cape Girardeau yesterday to deliver inspirational words and a piece of space history to Central High School students; Restemeyer, a space shuttle simulator crew leader in Houston, Texas, is a 1979 graduate of Central; he returned to the school to present a plaque and replica of a Tiger lapel pin that flew for 16 days on the space shuttle Columbia mission that lifted off on Nov. 19, 1996.

When John Schneider turned 35 years old, he thought he should get "a little more active," so he started training for a triathlon; on Saturday, the former Cape Girardeau resident will race in the premier event for the sport, the Ironman Triathlon World Championship in Hawaii; Schneider, 39, is the son of John and Loretta Schneider of Cape Girardeau; he lived in Cape Girardeau until 1985, when he moved to North Carolina.

1972

Atty. Gen. John C. Danforth, Republican seeking reelection to a second term, has failed to serve Missourians by making the office administrative rather than issue oriented, his Democratic opponent, State Rep. James E. Spain, D-Bloomfield, charged here yesterday; Spain said the office has "unlimited potential" to serve the public, but Danforth is using it only as a steppingstone to higher office.

Whether preliminary ground work for construction of the Instrument Landing System at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport begins this fall or is delayed until next spring depends upon the weather, says City Manager W.G. Lawley; the City Council wil open bids Wednesday on the preliminary excavating work, which must be completeed before actual installation of the instrumentation that will help guide aircraft into the airport during inclement weather can begin.