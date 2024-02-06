Out of the past: Oct. 16

1995

Michael G. Miller hasn't had much time to think about his new job as Cape Girardeau city manager; he begins his duties today and will attend the City Council meeting tonight; he and his wife, Janice, just bought a home in the Northfield area and moved in the first week of October.

While muralists in Cape Girardeau paint a "Wall of Fame," Scott City officials have compiled photographs of crumbling city streets and mounted them on a "Wall of Shame"; the council have approved a special election Nov. 7 on a half-cent transportation sales tax; the tax, which is expected to bring in $110,000 annually, will be used to repair and pave city streets.

1970

Two Cape Girardeau Central High School pupils were temporarily removed from leadership roles in extracurricular activities yesterday, and another this morning, after a controversy developed between part of the student body and the administration over bumper stickers protesting the school dress code; the stickers, reading "Fight CHS dress code -- it's what's in the head...not on it," were sold by four boys holding leadership positions; in about two weeks, more than 200 stickers were purchased and a number placed on vehicles on school parking lots.

CAIRO, Ill. -- Two apparent fire-bombings greeted Cairo's new police chief last night; only hours after Fred Theriac assumed his new duties, a prefabricated housing plant operated by an affiliate of the Cairo United Front was damaged by fire and a printing company building in the business district was fire-bombed.