Out of the past: Oct. 16

Michael G. Miller hasn't had much time to think about his new job as Cape Girardeau city manager; he begins his duties today and will attend the City Council meeting tonight; he and his wife, Janice, just bought a home in the Northfield area and moved in the first week of October.
While muralists in Cape Girardeau paint a "Wall of Fame," Scott City officials have compiled photographs of crumbling city streets and mounted them on a "Wall of Shame"; the council have approved a special election Nov. 7 on a half-cent transportation sales tax; the tax, which is expected to bring in $110,000 annually, will be used to repair and pave city streets.
Two Cape Girardeau Central High School pupils were temporarily removed from leadership roles in extracurricular activities yesterday, and another this morning, after a controversy developed between part of the student body and the administration over bumper stickers protesting the school dress code; the stickers, reading "Fight CHS dress code -- it's what's in the head...not on it," were sold by four boys holding leadership positions; in about two weeks, more than 200 stickers were purchased and a number placed on vehicles on school parking lots.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Two apparent fire-bombings greeted Cairo's new police chief last night; only hours after Fred Theriac assumed his new duties, a prefabricated housing plant operated by an affiliate of the Cairo United Front was damaged by fire and a printing company building in the business district was fire-bombed.
Cape Girardeau County service men and women, returning home at a rate of about 100 per week, are all but swamping the office staff of the Selective Service Board at Jackson, where, under regulations, they must report upon discharge from the armed forces; from 10 to 15 minutes is taken with each veteran; data secured includes name, present address, service number, reason for discharge, whether a lapel button has been issued, and a brief summary of service; although it isn't required, veterans are also advised to go from the draft board to the county recorder's office to have their discharges put on permanent record.
Mr. and Mrs. Rudy D. Villhard of Jackson were advised by Navy Department telegram last night that their son, Seaman Ralph Villhard, is safe; they were notified over the weekend their son was feared lost in the typhoon that struck Okinawa on Tuesday.
With a plan to promote commercial fruit growing in Cape Girardeau district, organizers decided last night to form a stock company with $40,000 capital and establish a demonstration fruit farm within a few miles of the city; the committee in charge of arrangements is composed of Theodore Ochs, E.P. Ellis and Charles Lamb; 100 acres of the proposed farm will be put in fruit as quickly as possible, and the remaining 100 acres will be used in other farming activities while the orchards are developing.
J.W. Lincoln has purchased the property at 12 S. Spanish St. from T.M. Dempsey and will occupy it with his family; Lincoln is employed at the Cape Threshing Machine factory.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
