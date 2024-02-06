Out of the past: Oct. 16

The Missouri School Boards Association will lead a national search to replace Jackson School Superintendent Wayne Maupin, who retired Sept. 13 but will finish the school year; MSBA consultants met last week with student council representatives to see what they want in a superintendent.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- He took it almost to the wire yesterday, but Southeast Missouri State University's Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson became the school's all-time rushing leader; Anderson gained 132 yards on 24 carries as the Indians posted their fourth straight win, a 24-14 victory over host Southern Illinois University; Anderson now has 3,028 yards in his Southeast career; he broke the rushing record held by Walter Smallwood, who played for the Indians from 1965 to 1968.
In what could be termed an undignified meeting, some members of the Cape Girardeau City Council attempted to "chop down" citizens appearing before it Wednesday night; efforts of Mayor Ivan L. Irvin to retain decorum and move on with the agenda were generally fruitless; among things that were agreed upon during the stormy, three-hour session, was to open the Marquette Natatorium from Nov. 1 to April 30, 1970, for swimming and the denial of request by the Cape Girardeau Stock Association to use the Arena Park track for racing next summer.
Lulu M. Fluhrer, whose husband, Charles F. Fluhrer, was one of the incorporators of Southeast Hospital and who, herself, served for many years on its Board of Trustees, dies there in the morning at age 86.
Bankers, newspaper publishers and county farm extension agents of Group 6 of the Missouri Bankers Association assemble at the Marquette Hotel for a war service meeting and kickoff session for the Sixth War Loan drive; the newspapermen and extension agents are guests of the bankers; remembering the aftermath of the last war, the bankers meet to make definite plans for not only assisting the war effort, but also to consider what will be done after the war ends.
The Capahas brought down the curtain on their 1944 season Sunday at Fairground Park with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Crystal City (Missouri) All-Stars, who bolstered their lineup with a major leaguer and several minor league players.
Members of the executive committee of the Commercial Club receive letters from D.B. Smith, superintendent of International Shoe factory in this city, to the effect it is bad policy for the club to bring in another factory that will employ the same class of labor used by the shoe factory, and if the club persists in making such competition, International may have to suspend work on its addition here; the Elder Co., which is considering opening here, claims its clothing factory uses women who would provide little competition to the shoe factory.
The Southeast Missouri Teachers College Board of Regents, meeting at Academic Hall, discusses the purchase of a school farm.
-- Sharon K. Sanders