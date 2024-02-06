Out of the past: Oct. 16

1994

The Missouri School Boards Association will lead a national search to replace Jackson School Superintendent Wayne Maupin, who retired Sept. 13 but will finish the school year; MSBA consultants met last week with student council representatives to see what they want in a superintendent.

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- He took it almost to the wire yesterday, but Southeast Missouri State University's Kelvin "Earthquake" Anderson became the school's all-time rushing leader; Anderson gained 132 yards on 24 carries as the Indians posted their fourth straight win, a 24-14 victory over host Southern Illinois University; Anderson now has 3,028 yards in his Southeast career; he broke the rushing record held by Walter Smallwood, who played for the Indians from 1965 to 1968.

1969

In what could be termed an undignified meeting, some members of the Cape Girardeau City Council attempted to "chop down" citizens appearing before it Wednesday night; efforts of Mayor Ivan L. Irvin to retain decorum and move on with the agenda were generally fruitless; among things that were agreed upon during the stormy, three-hour session, was to open the Marquette Natatorium from Nov. 1 to April 30, 1970, for swimming and the denial of request by the Cape Girardeau Stock Association to use the Arena Park track for racing next summer.

Lulu M. Fluhrer, whose husband, Charles F. Fluhrer, was one of the incorporators of Southeast Hospital and who, herself, served for many years on its Board of Trustees, dies there in the morning at age 86.