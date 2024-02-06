Out of the past: Oct. 16

With 10 constitutional amendments and initiatives on the November ballot in Missouri, it's no wonder it took more than 2 1/2 hours to discuss the issues at last night's forum conducted by the League of Women Voters of Cape Girardeau County; as part of its regular October meeting, the League asked local officials to discuss the ballot measures.
Five years ago this week, more than 7,000 people crowded into Cape Girardeau's new multi-purpose arena to see rocker Tina Turner in concert; since that first sellout -- less than two months after the Show Me Center opened in August 1987 -- nearly 1.8 million people have attended some 2,155 events at the facility.
The kindergarten playground area at the Campus School has been cleaned up and beautified, thanks to the efforts of the Tau Kappa Epsilon, a men's fraternity at State College; about 30 young men worked for four hours Saturday painting, doing carpentry work, raking leaves and twigs, as well as gardening, to beautify the spot.
Missouri's adjutant general and former Cape Girardeau resident, Laurence B. Adams Jr., has been nominated by President Lyndon Johnson for promotion to the permanent rank of brigadier general in the Army National Guard; as adjutant general, he holds the rank of major general, but his permanent rank is colonel.
Every day puts one or more additional buildings under construction at the new Army airfield on U.S. 61; ideal weather has permitted uninterrupted work, and construction of 18 buildings is underway; just over 100 men are working at the site.
Thomas M. Scott, 58, former warden of the Missouri State Penitentiary at Jefferson City and a former sheriff of Scott County, dies in the evening at a local hospital; Scott had been active in Democratic politics in the area since 1920.
George McLane, a retired wealthy stockman and stockholder in a flour mill at Lowndes, Bollinger County, Missouri, was killed Friday by being caught in a shaft in the mill while visiting mill employees; McLane was past 60 years old and rather feeble; it is believed he stumbled into the shaft while walking around in the mill.
The Rev. W.A. Schultz, pastor of St. Vincent's Catholic Church here the past six months, has been transferred to St. Louis, where he will serve as pastor of St. Vincent's Church there; although he was here only since April, Schultz was very popular with parishioners and in the city.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
