Out of the past: Oct. 16

1992

With 10 constitutional amendments and initiatives on the November ballot in Missouri, it's no wonder it took more than 2 1/2 hours to discuss the issues at last night's forum conducted by the League of Women Voters of Cape Girardeau County; as part of its regular October meeting, the League asked local officials to discuss the ballot measures.

Five years ago this week, more than 7,000 people crowded into Cape Girardeau's new multi-purpose arena to see rocker Tina Turner in concert; since that first sellout -- less than two months after the Show Me Center opened in August 1987 -- nearly 1.8 million people have attended some 2,155 events at the facility.

1967

The kindergarten playground area at the Campus School has been cleaned up and beautified, thanks to the efforts of the Tau Kappa Epsilon, a men's fraternity at State College; about 30 young men worked for four hours Saturday painting, doing carpentry work, raking leaves and twigs, as well as gardening, to beautify the spot.

Missouri's adjutant general and former Cape Girardeau resident, Laurence B. Adams Jr., has been nominated by President Lyndon Johnson for promotion to the permanent rank of brigadier general in the Army National Guard; as adjutant general, he holds the rank of major general, but his permanent rank is colonel.