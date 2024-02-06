Out of the past: Oct. 15

1997

Modern adventurers reminiscent of Lewis and Clark docked their pirogue yesterday at the Cape Girardeau riverfront; the small group of voyagers is traveling from St. Charles, Missouri, to the Fort Massac Encampment at Metropolis, Illinois; the boat is open for tours today.

Higher education officials are touting a new partnership of five colleges and universities that plans to reach out to the region with technical training and college courses; the Southeast Missouri Educational Consortium is made up of Southeast Missouri State University, the University of Missouri, Three Rivers Community College in Poplar Bluff, Mineral Area College at Park Hills and Lincoln University in Jefferson City; officials of the schools attended a meeting with more than a dozen state lawmakers yesterday at the Show Me Center; also in attendance were Dr. Kala Stroup, Missouri's commissioner of higher education, and U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson.

1972

Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 188 S. Sprigg St., is building an addition on the north side of the present building to house an additional family room facility; the new unit will be completed during November.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Trowel Masonic Lodge No. 440 observes its centennial with a special program today and a chicken barbecue supper Wednesday; the lodge was charged Oct. 16, 1872; guest speaker at today's afternoon program in Masonic Hall is Dr. H.O. Grauel of Cape Girardeau, past grand master of the Missouri Grand Lodge, A.F. & A.M., and retired head of the English department at Southeast Missouri State University.