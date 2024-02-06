Out of the past: Oct. 15

A three-week, $400,000 project by Union Pacific to replace the rails running over the Thebes (Illinois) Railroad Bridge is underway; both the manpower, 32 workers, and labor time for this project are considerably less than they would have been nearly 100 years ago when the bridge was erected; two-thirds of the 100 men it may have required for a project like this in 1905 have been replaced by a wide range of job-specific machinery.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A 31-year-old Scott City man is hospitalized in serious condition after crashing an ultralight aircraft outside of Chaffee in the evening; Greg Heisserer is flown to Saint Francis Medical Center by helicopter with a broken leg, fractured pelvis and facial injuries; according to witnesses, Heisserer was flying a Quick Silver brand ultralight aircraft when it struck a power line and then hit the ground.
Old St. Vincent's Grade School -- a school that served youngsters from 1877 until 1957 -- has closed its doors permanently; the old building, used for various St. Vincent's Parish activities the past 15 years, is scheduled to be razed soon; located on South Spanish Street, next to the church, efforts have been underway for two years to save the school from destruction and to possibly use it as a museum.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Bollinger County will be represented in the future by four different legislators in the Missouri General Assembly; under the redistricting plan filed last week in the Missouri House, the county's present representative, Frank C. Ellis, is placed in a new six-county district which includes only two Bollinger County townships -- Crooked Creek and Scopus -- along with parts of the four counties of Wayne, Washington, Iron and St. Francois, and all of Madison.
ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Boston Red Sox, 4-3, to annex the baseball championship of the world in the seventh game of the 1946 Series; Harry Brecheen, who relieves Murry Dickson on the mound in the eighth inning, receives credit for the victory, his third of the series.
Women report for jury duty in Federal Court for the firs time, and four of them are selected to hear the first case of the term; the four are Mrs. C.W. Kinsey and Mrs. R.R. Schade, both of Cape Girardeau, Effie M. Stephens of Fredericktown, Missouri, and Margaret Shemwell of Doniphan, Missouri; three other women are among the 28 jurors qualified; they are Mrs. O.B. Knapp and Maude Bragg, both of Cape girardeau, and Katherine Bandy of Portageville, Missouri.
Vest C. Myers, superintendent of schools at Charleston, Missouri, is elected president of the Southeast Missouri Teachers Association at the annual meeting being held in the Teachers College auditorium; he succeeds O.E. Wiley.
Members of the local chapter of the Daughters of th American Revolution are planning to purchase a bronze tablet to be placed in the corridor of Academic Hall of the Teachers College; it will have inscribed on it the names of the men of Cape Girardeau County who fought in the American Revolution; it is estimated by members of the Nancy Hunter Chapter that about $600 will be spent on the tablet, deemed a fitting memorial to the men who fought in the war.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.