Out of the past: Oct. 15

1996

A three-week, $400,000 project by Union Pacific to replace the rails running over the Thebes (Illinois) Railroad Bridge is underway; both the manpower, 32 workers, and labor time for this project are considerably less than they would have been nearly 100 years ago when the bridge was erected; two-thirds of the 100 men it may have required for a project like this in 1905 have been replaced by a wide range of job-specific machinery.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- A 31-year-old Scott City man is hospitalized in serious condition after crashing an ultralight aircraft outside of Chaffee in the evening; Greg Heisserer is flown to Saint Francis Medical Center by helicopter with a broken leg, fractured pelvis and facial injuries; according to witnesses, Heisserer was flying a Quick Silver brand ultralight aircraft when it struck a power line and then hit the ground.

1971

Old St. Vincent's Grade School on South Spanish Street. Southeast Missourian archive

Old St. Vincent's Grade School -- a school that served youngsters from 1877 until 1957 -- has closed its doors permanently; the old building, used for various St. Vincent's Parish activities the past 15 years, is scheduled to be razed soon; located on South Spanish Street, next to the church, efforts have been underway for two years to save the school from destruction and to possibly use it as a museum.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Bollinger County will be represented in the future by four different legislators in the Missouri General Assembly; under the redistricting plan filed last week in the Missouri House, the county's present representative, Frank C. Ellis, is placed in a new six-county district which includes only two Bollinger County townships -- Crooked Creek and Scopus -- along with parts of the four counties of Wayne, Washington, Iron and St. Francois, and all of Madison.