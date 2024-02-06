Out of the past: Oct. 15

1995

A farewell reception for the Stuart Cavcey family is held Sunday in the morning at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road; Karen Cavcey and children, Amanda and Morgan, will be joining her husband in Barbados, where he is a recreation center supervisor.

First there was too much rain; then there were heat and disease, followed by more rain and, finally, frost; maybe the best thing farmers can say about this growing season is that a long, hard crop year is almost over; the soggy spring and broiling, dry summer teamed up this year to sock it to Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois farmers; and a late September frost in much of the area added further damage to crops that remained in fields.

1970

An attempt initiated in August by Republican congressional candidate Gary Rust of Cape Girardeau to convince the government to cut off all federal funds to the South Cape Community Progress Center has been successful; the Office of Economic Opportunity has stipulated that the center not be delegated any OEO functions or given federal funds; it was alleged the center was associated with the United Front and that militants were part of its organizational structure.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- An investigation of what was apparently the beginning of a gang fight south of here Saturday night is continuing by he Scott County Sheriff's Department; the department reports that Deputy Sheriff Jack Stewart and a State Highway Patrolman were called to the farm of Jim Dohogne Saturday and, upon arrival, a group of about 20 youths fled into nearby underbrush, dropping wrenches, chains, bumper jacks and various pieces of iron and pipe as they ran.