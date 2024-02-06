Out of the past: Oct. 15

A farewell reception for the Stuart Cavcey family is held Sunday in the morning at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1820 Perryville Road; Karen Cavcey and children, Amanda and Morgan, will be joining her husband in Barbados, where he is a recreation center supervisor.
First there was too much rain; then there were heat and disease, followed by more rain and, finally, frost; maybe the best thing farmers can say about this growing season is that a long, hard crop year is almost over; the soggy spring and broiling, dry summer teamed up this year to sock it to Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois farmers; and a late September frost in much of the area added further damage to crops that remained in fields.
An attempt initiated in August by Republican congressional candidate Gary Rust of Cape Girardeau to convince the government to cut off all federal funds to the South Cape Community Progress Center has been successful; the Office of Economic Opportunity has stipulated that the center not be delegated any OEO functions or given federal funds; it was alleged the center was associated with the United Front and that militants were part of its organizational structure.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- An investigation of what was apparently the beginning of a gang fight south of here Saturday night is continuing by he Scott County Sheriff's Department; the department reports that Deputy Sheriff Jack Stewart and a State Highway Patrolman were called to the farm of Jim Dohogne Saturday and, upon arrival, a group of about 20 youths fled into nearby underbrush, dropping wrenches, chains, bumper jacks and various pieces of iron and pipe as they ran.
The Department of the Navy has notified Mr. and Mrs. R.P. Villhard of Jackson that their son, Seaman Ralph Villhard, is missing following the typhoon off the coast of Okinawa; he was aboard a mine sweeper and was a fireman first class.
The County Court at Jackson tells a delegation made up of representatives of the SEMO District Fair Association and members of the Cape Girardeau City Council it will pay one-third of the cost of acquiring 35 additional acres of ground to be added to the new Cape Girardeau city park, used for fair purposes, providing the city and fair association furnish the remainder of the money; the proposal is to purchase land adjoining the park on the south side, which is part of the Nothdurft estate.
G. Hartung's gunsmith shop on Broadway was burglarized last night, an automatic revolver, a bicycle lantern, several rifles and shotguns, a quantity of shells and probably many other articles being stolen; from appearances, the thief carried away his booty and expected to return for more, but was scared away; the robbery is discovered this morning when William Hartung goes to the shop to open for the day.
KENNETT, Mo. -- An early morning fire destroys the band mill, the railroad roundhouse and car shops, cars and other equipment of the Hemp Lumber Co. here, the estimated loss being $90,000.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
