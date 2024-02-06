Out of the past: Oct. 15

The earthquake may not have happened, but the shock waves continue to be felt at Southeast Missouri State University; yesterday, Dr. David Stewart of Marble Hill, Missouri, former director of the university's earthquake center, sued the university and school officials, saying he was wrongly terminated because of his public comments four years ago on climatologist Iben Browning's earthquake prediction.
A new federal law encourages public schools to move to a 210-day academic year; schools doing so will receive additional federal money; but school superintendents say extending the school year is easier said than done; neither Jackson nor Cape Girardeau schools are fully air-conditioned; a longer school year would mean sweltering classes for many students and teachers.
The Moratorium Day demonstration against the war in Vietnam goes quietly according to plans through its early hours on the State College campus; about 90 students gather on the east terraces of Academic Hall by mid-morning as a protest of the war; meanwhile, some Girardeans give expression to another point of view by flying the American flag.
The full-time equated enrollment this fall at State College is 6,697, just two more than had been projected last summer for the college, reports Alton Bray, registrar.
A capacity crowd attends a special service in the morning for members of the armed forces at Red Star Baptist Church; the service is designed especially for the 190 members from the congregation who are in service; of this number, six have lost their lives in the war, and one is reported missing and unaccounted for.
The Rev. Lester Propst, a native of Oak Ridge and a recent graduate of the Baptist Seminary at Fort Worth, Texas, speaks at services at First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau in the absence of the pastor, the Rev. H.H. McGinty; the pastor is conducting an evangelistic campaign at Dexter, Missouri.
Henry Koechig, Herman Koechig, Frank Kelly, Ella Wall Rodney, Theodore Ochs and Katie Strom, property owners of Cape Girardeau, have filed suit against the city, Mayor H.H. Haas and councilmen R.W. Frissell and Louis Wittmore; the plaintiffs maintain during rainy seasons, water draining from surrounding city streets floods their properties; they state that, despite repeated appeals to the city, promises to abate the problem have gone unfulfilled.
Ruddell Adams has been engaged as a member of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, taking the place of Joe Hobbs, who recently resigned; Adams is said to be an expert driver.
