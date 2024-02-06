Out of the past: Oct. 15

1994

The earthquake may not have happened, but the shock waves continue to be felt at Southeast Missouri State University; yesterday, Dr. David Stewart of Marble Hill, Missouri, former director of the university's earthquake center, sued the university and school officials, saying he was wrongly terminated because of his public comments four years ago on climatologist Iben Browning's earthquake prediction.

A new federal law encourages public schools to move to a 210-day academic year; schools doing so will receive additional federal money; but school superintendents say extending the school year is easier said than done; neither Jackson nor Cape Girardeau schools are fully air-conditioned; a longer school year would mean sweltering classes for many students and teachers.

1969

The Moratorium Day demonstration against the war in Vietnam goes quietly according to plans through its early hours on the State College campus; about 90 students gather on the east terraces of Academic Hall by mid-morning as a protest of the war; meanwhile, some Girardeans give expression to another point of view by flying the American flag.

The full-time equated enrollment this fall at State College is 6,697, just two more than had been projected last summer for the college, reports Alton Bray, registrar.