Out of the past: Oct. 15

Las Vegas-based Boyd Gaming Corp. yesterday officially rejoined the campaign to bring riverboat gambling to Cape Girardeau; at a news conference, the pro-gambling Yes Group announced its endorsement of the Boyd company's bid to acquire a gaming license here; the group has invited Boyd to participate in its drive to win over voters in the Nov. 2 election.
With the Mississippi River below flood stage at Cape Girardeau, the East Cape Girardeau-Clear Creek Levee District reopened all drains under the levee between McClure and Gale, Illinois; that will allow more of the surface water that's been trapped behind the levee for more than four months to flow into the Mississippi again.
The cornerstone for the new Federal Court building at Broadway and Fountain Street was laid yesterday, a sign the building is nearing completion; the stone was installed without ceremony by workman Urban Buck of Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, and contains many historical facts about Cape Girardeau, compiled by the Cape County Historical Society.
The controversial movie "The Fox," which had been scheduled to start playing at the Esquire Theater on Wednesday, won't be shown here at this time, according to theater manager James M. Foster; Foster says the decision was made by himself and the theater owners, after he was informed by the prosecuting attorney's office a group of citizens might bring legal action to prevent its showing.
The Southeast Missouri Teachers Association closes its 68th annual meeting with the installation of superintendent George D. Englehart of the Leadwood, Missouri, public schools as president and the election of J. Abner Beck, Mississippi County, Missouri, superintendent, as first vice president.
The advance guard of a cold wave that at least in some sections of Missouri will bring a heavy, killing frost tonight reaches Cape Girardeau; the weather forecaster at St. Louis predicts temperatures will fall from 25 to 35 degrees in most of the state.
Health officer Charles Stone reports at noon only one new case of Spanish influenza had developed in Cape Girardeau in the past 24 hours, it being a child of the Peyton family on South Pacific Street; the home was already under quarantine, as another member of the family had been ill several days; Stone is called to the Red Star Addition in the morning, where eight cases of scarlet fever have developed.
Clarence Nenninger, Henry Sanders and G.W. Mabrey leave in the morning for Mingo to spend the balance of the week hunting and fishing.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
