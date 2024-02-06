Out of the past: Oct. 15

1942

With wartime problems of espionage and sabotage uppermost, the Peace Officers Association of Southeast Missouri convenes for its quarterly meeting at the Orpheum Theater in the afternoon; joined with the session is a conference sponsored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for officers of the district.

Two cannon, taken during the first World War, and a third of Civil War vintage are being dismantled by the Teachers College and will be added to the scrap heap for the war effort; the World War cannon are located on concrete bases southwest of Academic Hall, while the third is in the parkway to the west of the plaza.

1917

The third woman collector for Frisco trains out of Cape Girardeau arrived here yesterday and at once took up her duties on the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, train; she relieves Nellie O'Brien, who now will run as an alternate to Mrs. J.W. Bowen on the Hoxie line; the new collector is Frances Smith of Springfield, Missouri; the Frisco has had to hire women for jobs formerly held by men, who are now defending the country.

Merchants and manufacturers have noticed lately most of their invoices from other concerns, and particularly large factories in cities, are stamped with a guarantee no child younger than 14 years was employed in producing any of the articles specified; local manufacturers are making the same guarantee in order to meet requirements of the new child-labor law, which went into effect Sept. 1.

-- Sharon K. Sanders