Out of the past: Oct. 15

Gov. John Ashcroft on Wednesday called Democratic presidential candidate Bill Clinton and Missouri Senate candidate Betty Hearnes "tax-and-spend" liberals who put their trust in government and not people; Ashcroft leveled the criticism at a fundraising luncheon in Jackson for Hearnes' opponent, state Senate candidate Peter Kinder, a Cape Girardeau Republican.
Traffic signals at West Jackson Boulevard and West Lane are predicted by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department to be in operation by the end of the month.
The pastor of Red Star Baptist Church and his wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Earl W. Tharp, have been invited to participate in a "Preaching Mission" in Honolulu in November; the mission is under the auspices of the Home Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention, and the church membership is financing the entire trip for the Tharps.
St. John's United Church of Christ, Jackson Route 1, observes the 90th anniversary of the church's founding; preaching at the morning service is the Rev. Robert S. Niehause of St. Louis; a basket dinner is held at noon.
With wartime problems of espionage and sabotage uppermost, the Peace Officers Association of Southeast Missouri convenes for its quarterly meeting at the Orpheum Theater in the afternoon; joined with the session is a conference sponsored by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for officers of the district.
Two cannon, taken during the first World War, and a third of Civil War vintage are being dismantled by the Teachers College and will be added to the scrap heap for the war effort; the World War cannon are located on concrete bases southwest of Academic Hall, while the third is in the parkway to the west of the plaza.
The third woman collector for Frisco trains out of Cape Girardeau arrived here yesterday and at once took up her duties on the Poplar Bluff, Missouri, train; she relieves Nellie O'Brien, who now will run as an alternate to Mrs. J.W. Bowen on the Hoxie line; the new collector is Frances Smith of Springfield, Missouri; the Frisco has had to hire women for jobs formerly held by men, who are now defending the country.
Merchants and manufacturers have noticed lately most of their invoices from other concerns, and particularly large factories in cities, are stamped with a guarantee no child younger than 14 years was employed in producing any of the articles specified; local manufacturers are making the same guarantee in order to meet requirements of the new child-labor law, which went into effect Sept. 1.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
