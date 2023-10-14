Out of the past: Oct. 14

1998

B.W. Harrison of Cape Girardeau, a longtime supporter of Southeast Missouri State University who provided the financial springboard for the River Campus project, will be the 1998 "Friend of the University"; the award will be presented by the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation at the annual Copper Dome Society Breakfast Oct. 31 at the Show Me Center, part of Homecoming weekend.

Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau has acquired the Holiday Island Regional News, a direct-mail distribution newspaper of 14,000 circulation in Carroll County, Arkansas; the company already owned three weekly newspapers and a regional shopper in Carroll County.

1973

Members of Emanuel United Church of Christ at Jackson recently made apple butter to sell to replenish their church's extension fund; more than 500 quarts were made; pastor of the church is the Rev. Fred Brandenburg.

Buses have been chartered by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau for each night of the Billy Graham Crusade, Nov. 2-11, at the Arena Building in St. Louis; the buses will leave Westminster's parking lot at 4:30 weekday afternoons and at 12:30 on Sunday afternoons; cost of the ticket to the event is $4.