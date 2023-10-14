Out of the past: Oct. 14

B.W. Harrison of Cape Girardeau, a longtime supporter of Southeast Missouri State University who provided the financial springboard for the River Campus project, will be the 1998 "Friend of the University"; the award will be presented by the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation at the annual Copper Dome Society Breakfast Oct. 31 at the Show Me Center, part of Homecoming weekend.
Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau has acquired the Holiday Island Regional News, a direct-mail distribution newspaper of 14,000 circulation in Carroll County, Arkansas; the company already owned three weekly newspapers and a regional shopper in Carroll County.
Members of Emanuel United Church of Christ at Jackson recently made apple butter to sell to replenish their church's extension fund; more than 500 quarts were made; pastor of the church is the Rev. Fred Brandenburg.
Buses have been chartered by Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau for each night of the Billy Graham Crusade, Nov. 2-11, at the Arena Building in St. Louis; the buses will leave Westminster's parking lot at 4:30 weekday afternoons and at 12:30 on Sunday afternoons; cost of the ticket to the event is $4.
Teachers of Southeast Missouri -- more than 2,000 of them -- are in Cape Girardeau for their annual meeting at State College, with a full program arranged for the two-day session; an unscientific survey conducted by a Southeast Missourian reporter gives overwhelming support to proposed federal financial aid to schools, each teacher stipulating that there be no federal control of the distribution and use of the money.
The Cape Girardeau County Board of Education, appointed two months ago to study and suggest a plan of consolidation for the school districts of the county, gave several suggestions at a meeting last night in Jackson; they include reducing the 80 separate school districts in the county to three, with high schools at Jackson, Delta and Cape Girardeau.
Bishop W.F. McMurray, head of the Methodist Church in the Seventh District, preaches at the morning service at Centenary Methodist Church; he comes here from Memphis, Tennessee, where he has been attending the meetings of the Tennessee Conference; he'll leave this afternoon for St. Louis.
The Rev. C.H. Morton, pastor of the Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau, was elected moderator of the Missouri Synod of the church at the opening of the annual meeting at Kennett on Wednesday.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.