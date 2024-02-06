Out of the past: Oct. 14

1997

The region said goodbye to summer weather as a cold front moved through the area yesterday, dropping temperatures and rain; the day started in the 70s, but dropped to 58 degrees by 8:15 a.m. and to 53 degrees by 4 p.m.; many residents welcome the cooler temperatures, as the first part of October was unseasonably warm.

The City of Cape Girardeau approved extending water service to the new Notre Dame High School yesterday; under the agreement, the city will pay $281,500 to Drury Southwest Inc., for constructing the water line in lieu of the city providing fixtures and other equipment for the water line, and the high school site and several other parcels of property along Route K will be annexed into the city, including the James L. Drury and Wanda L. Drury Real Estate Trust, at total of about 138 acres.

1972

Efforts to hold back Cape LaCroix Creek floodwaters in and near Cape Girardeau inch ahead when the House Committee on Public Works authorizes the Army Corps of Engineers to study the feasibility of constructing flood control facilities along the stream; straightening the creek and construction of one or more reservoirs are among the recommendations to be studied.

The P.N. Hirsch Co., this week moved into its new 9,200-square-foot store in Jackson, built and leased to the retail firm by Bernard Schaper, who operates a retail grocery outlet in the same complex; the store was formerly located in the Brase estate building on Main Street, across from the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse.