Out of the past: Oct. 14

1995

Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University give away 400 wire-mesh compost bins to encourage residents to compost leaves and other yard waste; residents also receive a free composting wheel with step-by-step instructions on home composting; the bins are an effort to educate people about composting and encourage them to turn yard waste into mulch.

Federal laws restricting gun ownership have been a boon for gun dealers; that's the assessment of some of the dealers attending the two-day SEMO Gun Show this weekend in Cape Girardeau; one dealer jokes that Bill Clinton and Attorney General Janet Reno should have been named salespeople of the year by gun dealers.

1970

Elimination of the kindergarten program next year is a definite possibility as the result of the heavy defeat yesterday of Jackson School District's elementary bond issue; this, a 12-month school program and temporary buildings were among alternatives discussed by the Jackson School Board last night in its regular meeting following the election; the $745,000 bond issue to construct an 18-room elementary building failed, getting just 39% of the vote; it need 67% to pass.

The Cape Girardeau City Council adopts a resolution authorizing City Manager W.G. Lawley to act as its agent in filing an application for federal funds to help finance the sanitary sewer project to serve the south and west parts of the city.