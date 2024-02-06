Out of the past: Oct. 14

Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri State University give away 400 wire-mesh compost bins to encourage residents to compost leaves and other yard waste; residents also receive a free composting wheel with step-by-step instructions on home composting; the bins are an effort to educate people about composting and encourage them to turn yard waste into mulch.
Federal laws restricting gun ownership have been a boon for gun dealers; that's the assessment of some of the dealers attending the two-day SEMO Gun Show this weekend in Cape Girardeau; one dealer jokes that Bill Clinton and Attorney General Janet Reno should have been named salespeople of the year by gun dealers.
Elimination of the kindergarten program next year is a definite possibility as the result of the heavy defeat yesterday of Jackson School District's elementary bond issue; this, a 12-month school program and temporary buildings were among alternatives discussed by the Jackson School Board last night in its regular meeting following the election; the $745,000 bond issue to construct an 18-room elementary building failed, getting just 39% of the vote; it need 67% to pass.
The Cape Girardeau City Council adopts a resolution authorizing City Manager W.G. Lawley to act as its agent in filing an application for federal funds to help finance the sanitary sewer project to serve the south and west parts of the city.
Due to the growth of the Sunday School of Red Star Baptist Church, it has been necessary for the church to acquire more space; therefore, the entire second floor of Cole's Grocery Store building, across the street from the church's educational building, has been secured; the Intermediate Department of the Sunday School, equipment and all furnishings, were moved there this week.
William Knaup, 79, a retired cooper, died last night at a local hospital; he is survived by a son, John Knaup, and three daughters, Mrs. A.M. Schonhoff and Mrs. Frank Compas of Cape Girardeau, and Sister Mary Magdala, who teaches in Farmington, Missouri.
Organization for commercial fruit growing in the Cape Girardeau district is started at a meeting in the Common Pleas courtroom, the meeting being a response to a call sent out by county agent Seth Babcock; the sentiment for commercial fruit growing here is taking hold, and the same enthusiasm that has put the district to the front in dairying and in breeding purebred dairy stock will soon make the district famous for its fruits.
Nora Naeter has just installed a new piano in her music studio, a standard grand Ivers & Pond, dull mahogany finish, very dark, plain case; it was shipped to her direct from the factory in New York City and was purchased through the Excelsior Music Co. here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.