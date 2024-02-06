Out of the past: Oct. 14

1994

A 5,000-circulation Arkansas daily newspaper and eight weekly publications with more than 80,000 total distribution in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas are acquired by Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau from American Publishing Co. of West Frankfort, Illinois; The Courier-News has been the daily newspaper of record in Blytheville, Arkansas, for more than 100 years, but now has changed ownership twice in less than a year.

The Cape Girardeau County Tax Increment Finance Commission will consider a redevelopment project and a plan for 378 acres at a Nov. 17 hearing; the tract is south of Nash Road, west of Interstate 55 along the southern boundary of Cape Girardeau County and bordered on the north by the diversion channel; the plan includes building a manufacturing plant, acquiring land, improving roads, installing utilities and making other site improvements.

1969

An observance tomorrow on the State College campus of the Vietnam War protest is being planned as a low-key affair, its sponsors calling on participants not to boycott classes or create any disturbance; the demonstration is part of a nationwide moratorium on normal activities organized by opponents to the war; the planned anti-war demonstration has prompted a counter-move by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, whose Cape Girardeau commander, Edwin F. Ragland, urges Cape Girardeans to fly the American flag Wednesday.

The Jackson School Board accepts the resignation of Henry Puls Jr.; Puls, a director of Cape County Savings Bank, learned Monday that a director of a bank in which a school has funds would be in conflict of interest as a school board member.