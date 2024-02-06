Out of the past: Oct. 14

A 5,000-circulation Arkansas daily newspaper and eight weekly publications with more than 80,000 total distribution in Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas are acquired by Rust Communications of Cape Girardeau from American Publishing Co. of West Frankfort, Illinois; The Courier-News has been the daily newspaper of record in Blytheville, Arkansas, for more than 100 years, but now has changed ownership twice in less than a year.
The Cape Girardeau County Tax Increment Finance Commission will consider a redevelopment project and a plan for 378 acres at a Nov. 17 hearing; the tract is south of Nash Road, west of Interstate 55 along the southern boundary of Cape Girardeau County and bordered on the north by the diversion channel; the plan includes building a manufacturing plant, acquiring land, improving roads, installing utilities and making other site improvements.
An observance tomorrow on the State College campus of the Vietnam War protest is being planned as a low-key affair, its sponsors calling on participants not to boycott classes or create any disturbance; the demonstration is part of a nationwide moratorium on normal activities organized by opponents to the war; the planned anti-war demonstration has prompted a counter-move by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, whose Cape Girardeau commander, Edwin F. Ragland, urges Cape Girardeans to fly the American flag Wednesday.
The Jackson School Board accepts the resignation of Henry Puls Jr.; Puls, a director of Cape County Savings Bank, learned Monday that a director of a bank in which a school has funds would be in conflict of interest as a school board member.
Pfc. Dewey H,. Bangert, 27, of Jackson is missing in action in Holland as of Sept. 19, the War Department has advised his wife, Lyla Bangert; he is the son of Mr. and Mrs.. Will Bangert of near Sedgewickville, Missouri, and was a member of an infantry glider unit.
A hoot owl with a wing spread of three feet is found alive in the chimney at May Greene School in the morning by school custodian M.E. Hente; the owl had gotten low into the chimney and then couldn't get out; Hente rescued him at a clean-out door.
At noon the employees of the mills of the Cape County Milling Company walk out on strike and operations cease; while details aren't known, it is believed the men struck for higher wages; the employees of the La Pierre-Sawyer Handle Company in Jackson also walk out just at noon.
Charles Bueltemann sells the Linden Apartment House, 811 Bellevue St., to Glenn Hope and Roland Estes, the automobile dealers on West Broadway, the consideration being $8,000; Bueltemann intends to join his wife in Wichita Falls, Texas, where she has gone for her health.
-- Sharon K. Sanders