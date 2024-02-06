Out of the past: Oct. 14

1993

A variety store which has had a Cape Girardeau connection for almost 80 years is one of more than 700 Woolworth Corp. stores targeted for closure under the latest cutback announced by the firm; when the store, located in the Town Plaza Shopping Center, will shut its doors isn't known.

City sales tax revenue is growing at near record rates, revealing a steady recovery from the flat sales of two years ago; this summer's devastating flood apparently had little effect on sales in Cape Girardeau as tax receipts since July are up 7.3 percent over totals for the same period last year.

1968

Heavy rains coming in a short period in the morning caused damage to various roads in the county and resulting floodwaters are expected to damage considerable acreages of bottomland corn; heaviest reported rainfall is at Millersville, where 3.2 inches fall in a few hours, putting Byrds Creek out of its banks and sending Whitewater Creek on a fast rise.

Before going on to its normal meeting, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education takes a trial run on Central High School's driving simulators, which were installed this year; the equipment consists of 12 driver's seats with all the driving controls and a large screen on which a film is shown; the film takes the drivers through various driving maneuvers, while a master console records the driving errors for each of the 12 operators.