Out of the past: Oct. 14

1992

After years of being an "orphan," Cape Girardeau Central High School has been adopted by Mid-America Hotels; in addition, the Parents As Teachers program has been adopted by Commerce Bank; this marks the first time the program, for parents with children through age 3, has been part of the Adopt-a-School program.

Jackson Veterans of Foreign War Post 10495 and Auxiliary members gathered last week at the construction site of the Memorial to Veterans of All Wars at the Brookside Park in Jackson for a ground-breaking ceremony; the memorial is expected to be completed next spring.

1967

After months of work, the Cape Girardeau Civic Center playground -- an L-shaped, fenced area at 1232 S. Ranney -- is opened in a ceremony involving Mayor J. Hugh Logan, the center board, Alpha Phi Omega and representatives of the South Cape Girardeau youth it is designed to serve.

Authorities are attempting to determine the cause of the crash of a single-engine airplane late yesterday afternoon near Route N in Bollinger County, which took the lives of two men and seriously injured a third; killed in the accident were Roy G. Jackson, 25, of Charleston, Missouri, and Jack Hubbard, 42, owner and operator of the Hubbard Muffler Co. of East Prairie, Missouri; injured was Dale F. Boone, 49, manager of the Missouri Utilities Co. in East Prairie.