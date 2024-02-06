Out of the past: Oct. 14

After years of being an "orphan," Cape Girardeau Central High School has been adopted by Mid-America Hotels; in addition, the Parents As Teachers program has been adopted by Commerce Bank; this marks the first time the program, for parents with children through age 3, has been part of the Adopt-a-School program.
Jackson Veterans of Foreign War Post 10495 and Auxiliary members gathered last week at the construction site of the Memorial to Veterans of All Wars at the Brookside Park in Jackson for a ground-breaking ceremony; the memorial is expected to be completed next spring.
After months of work, the Cape Girardeau Civic Center playground -- an L-shaped, fenced area at 1232 S. Ranney -- is opened in a ceremony involving Mayor J. Hugh Logan, the center board, Alpha Phi Omega and representatives of the South Cape Girardeau youth it is designed to serve.
Authorities are attempting to determine the cause of the crash of a single-engine airplane late yesterday afternoon near Route N in Bollinger County, which took the lives of two men and seriously injured a third; killed in the accident were Roy G. Jackson, 25, of Charleston, Missouri, and Jack Hubbard, 42, owner and operator of the Hubbard Muffler Co. of East Prairie, Missouri; injured was Dale F. Boone, 49, manager of the Missouri Utilities Co. in East Prairie.
Lt. James A. Finch Jr., from Washington advises the Republican County Committee that he will remain on the county ticket as the party nominee for prosecuting attorney for which he was selected at the August primary; previously he had asked the committee to withdraw his name because of his Army duties to which he was called the day after the primary election.
Members and coordinators of the Cape Girardeau County Council of Defense meet in the evening to go over recommendations for appointment of a three-man fuel oil rationing board and to prepare for a rally and graduation ceremony for trainees; the board decides to recommend Harry Allard, George W. Dietrich and John Mabrey to the Office of Price Administration as members of the fuel oil rationing board.
The Rev. Fred Matthews, a Methodist minister, has quit the church and gone over bag and baggage to the Presbyterian church; Matthews, who had been pastor of the Methodist church at Oran, Missouri, recently resigned that post and this week at Jackson was confirmed as a member of the Presbytery of the district; he will succeed the Rev. C.R. Garrison as Presbyterian Sunday-school field agent and evangelist of the district.
Lincoln McConnell -- evangelist, lecturer, entertainer and general all-around good fellow -- has agreed to come to Cape Girardeau and preach for two weeks beginning Jan. 6; as Centenary Methodist Church is the largest in the city, it is probable the meetings will be held there, but all the other Protestant churches are expected to join in the movement.

