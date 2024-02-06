Out of the past: Oct. 13

Jackson's proposed annexation of 3,400 acres to the city of 2,100 acres is "clearly unreasonable" and that large an additional area "cannot possibly be served within a reasonable period of time by the City of Jackson," a memorandum filed in Circuit Court at Jackson by the City of Cape Girardeau asserts; the memorandum contradicts Jackson's allegations in an earlier motion that Cape Girardeau's attempt at intervention "is clearly a ruse or subterfuge to prevent the City of Jackson from moving ahead."

1948

The first contingent of Cape Girardeau County men to take examinations for possible military service under the new draft law report in the morning, along with four men from Madison County, for processing at the Army and Air Forces Recruiting Station re-induction center; the men are met by Lt. Max Frazier, who instructs them on the processing procedure and hands them various forms to fill out; this is followed by physical examinations, mental tests and x-rays; it is expected that all will be able to return to their homes late today.

Police chief William A. Mills announces the appointment of a new police officer for Cape Girardeau; Patrolman Paul Cook goes on duty in the morning, serving with Sgt. Benson Hendrickson in a patrol car.

1923

KELSO, Mo. -- The 18-month-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Leo Dohogne of Kelso is doing well after falling from a second story of their house to a concrete pavement below, about 15 feet, yesterday; Urban Leo Dohogne suffered only a laceration of the forehead and a bruise to his hip in the accident.

Louis Hecht leaves in the afternoon for New York to buy new merchandise; before departing, he wired for baseball tickets and next Monday will attend the World Series game in New York; the Yankees are tied with the Giants, each with two victories in the Series.

-- Sharon K. Sanders