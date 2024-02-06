Out of the past: Oct. 13

1995

The Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee is scheduled to decide next week whether to grant a request from Saint Francis Medical Center to purchase a new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system; hospital officials have applied for a certificate of need to spend $1.65 million to replace the existing MRI unit; the lease on the current unit has expired.

A morning arrest leads to what authorities say might be the biggest drug seizure ever in Jackson; a 39-year-old man is arrested at 1:19 a.m. when 11 officers with Jackson police, Cape Girardeau County Tactical Narcotics Team and the SEMO Drug Task Force serve a search warrant at his home; officials announce at a press conference that more than $61,000 in cash, almost 7 pounds of marijuana and 4 ounces of cocaine and methamphetamine were recovered at the home.

1970

Cape Girardeau County's request for federal assistance in law enforcement funds, hanging since last spring, has been approved; Cape County had requested federal matching funds on purchases totaling about $9,500 for this year; the federal share is 60%; major items include the purchase of two sheriff's department cars and radio equipment.

A former director of the South Cape Community Progress Center has been selected to return to the post recently vacated by Bobby Williams; the center's board of directors names Mrs. Louis Wren of Cape Girardeau as director; she held that position in 1969, prior to Williams' selection.