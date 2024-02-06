Out of the past: Oct. 13

Beginning today, students at Southeast Missouri State University can hail a taxi and let someone else pick up part of the tab; a taxi coupon program, patterned after the city's successful venture, will provide students with subsidized transportation around town for the 1993-94 academic year.
The Jackson Board of Education has approved a 1993-94 operating budget that calls for expenditures of $15,299,812; included in this year's budget is funding for construction of the new middle school.
In observance of the annual Mission Festival, the Rev. Herman C. Scherer, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, speaks at the worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church.
SILVA, Mo. -- Boy Scout Camp Lewallen, near Silva, has taken on an improved look after a recent combination work project and training exercise by Seabee Unit 931, a part of the 25th Battalion of Seabees; the unit, attached to the Naval Reserve Training Center of Cape Girardeau, constructed two bridges, repaired a swimming pool, wired a telephone intercom system and made other camp improvements.
Automobile drivers in the vicinity of Cape Girardeau -- nearly 100 of them a day -- are filing in to renew their Missouri drivers' licenses at the local bureau; this is the rush season for renewals, with virtually all of the two-year licenses having been issued in September and October 1941.
Cape Girardeau County's war service board at Fairground Park now lists 2,916 names, according to George J. Vandeven of the American Legion, which sponsors the service roster; there's room for about 3,800 names on the board.
Julien Dearmont, son of Dr. and Mrs. W.S. Dearmont, died at Jefferson Barracks yesterday, a victim of pneumonia, following an attack of influenza; his parents were with him at the time of his death, as was his wife, the former Ellen Hunter, to whom he was married March 26.
Joe Dohogne has bought a farm two miles out on the Bloomfield Road from Frank Foster and is now occupying it; 14 years ago, he moved from Scott County to Oklahoma and has been farming there; he decided to move back to Missouri with his family.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.