Out of the past: Oct. 13

1993

Beginning today, students at Southeast Missouri State University can hail a taxi and let someone else pick up part of the tab; a taxi coupon program, patterned after the city's successful venture, will provide students with subsidized transportation around town for the 1993-94 academic year.

The Jackson Board of Education has approved a 1993-94 operating budget that calls for expenditures of $15,299,812; included in this year's budget is funding for construction of the new middle school.

1968

In observance of the annual Mission Festival, the Rev. Herman C. Scherer, president of the Missouri District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod, speaks at the worship services at Trinity Lutheran Church.

SILVA, Mo. -- Boy Scout Camp Lewallen, near Silva, has taken on an improved look after a recent combination work project and training exercise by Seabee Unit 931, a part of the 25th Battalion of Seabees; the unit, attached to the Naval Reserve Training Center of Cape Girardeau, constructed two bridges, repaired a swimming pool, wired a telephone intercom system and made other camp improvements.